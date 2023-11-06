The title of Michigan MAC Champ is on the line as continue our College Football odds series with Central Michigan-Western Michigan prediction and pick

Central Michigan comes in at 5-4. They opened the season going 2-2 in non-conference play. They lost to Michigan State and Notre Dame but beat New Hampshire and South Alabama. Then, in conference play, they opened with a win over Eastern Michigan, by scoring in the fourth quarter to take a 26-23 win. They would then lose against Buffalo before rebounding against Akron. After a loss to Ball State, they would rebound again. This time it was against Northern Illinois. Central Michigan commanded most of the game, having a 24-3 lead at the half, and then a 37-11 lead in the third quarter, winning 37-31.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan comes in at 3-6 on the year. They started with a win over St. Francis, before losing three straight, including their conference opener to Toledo. The first conference win of the year would be a 42-24 win over Ball State, but then three more losses followed, including a close loss to Ohio. Last time out, they would face fellow Michigan MAC team Eastern Michigan. They would start strong scoring the first 21 points of the game, and then finish by scoring the last 12 to win 45-21.

Why Central Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Jase Bauer has been solid since taking over as the starting quarterback with the injury to Bert Emmanuel. He has completed 122 of 213 passes this year for 1,334 yards for six touchdowns. Last time out, he once against did not have an interception, while throwing for 116 yards and a score. Interceptions had been a theme for Bauer this year. He has thrown six of them, with all six of them coming in a three-game stretch weeks five through seven. Since then, he has thrown just one turnover-worthy pass.

Further, with his 382 yards on the ground, Bauer is second on the team in rushing this year. Last time out, he ran for 106 yards and two scores, bringing his touchdown total on the ground to nine. Marion Lukes leads the team in rushing. He has 467 yards this year with three touchdowns. He is also coming off a good game. Against Northern Illinois, he ran for 202 yards and a score on 21 carries.

Luke has also been good in the receiving game. He is fourth on the team in receiving yards with 227 yards on the year. In the receiving game, Jesse Prewitt III is the leading receiver for the team. He has brought in 29 of 40 targets this year for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chris Parker and Tyson Davies are the next two top receivers this year. Parker has 301 yards this year with two touchdowns. Daviss also has two touchdowns this year, with 251 yards this season.

Central Michigan is 96th in the nation in total defense. In the running game, they are 74th against the run, and Central Michigan is 113th against the pass this year. One of the issues has been the pass rush, with just 16 sacks this year. Maurice White and Jacques Bristol lead the way. White has four sacks this year, while Bristol has four as well. They combine for 41 quarterback pressures this year. In coverage, they have allowed 16 touchdowns this year, with just four interceptions.

Why Western Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Hayden Wolff has taken over as the starting quarterback for Western Michigan, leading the offense in the last four games. He has thrown for 862 yards in those games while completing 88 of 132 passes in the process. He also has thrown for five touchdowns, while having just two interceptions. Wolff also has just three turnover-worthy passes in that time. Wolff also provides some help on the ground. He has 83 yards on the ground this year, with two touchdowns. Although he does have three fumbles, with two of them in his last game.

The ground game has been the key for the Broncos this year. It is led by Jalen Buckley, who has 770 yards on the ground this year, with seven scores. He is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and has 423 yards this year after contact. Last time out, he was key in the win. He ran for 138 yards in the game with two scores. Meanwhile, Zahir Abdus-Salaam is second on the team in rushing. He comes in with 375 yards this year and has scored five times on the ground.

In the receiving game, it is Kenneth Womack who leads the way. He has 483 yards, hauling in almost 75 percent of his targets. He has also been great after the catch, with 347 yards after the catch this year. Still, he has scored just once. Anthony Sambucci is the major scorer in the air game. He has just 14 receptions, but that is for 247 yards and four scores.

Western Michigan is 89th in total defense. They are 60th in the nation against the rush while sitting 109th against the pass. In the pass rush, they have 24 sacks this year, led by Marshawn Kneeland. Kneeland comes into the game with five sacks on the year, with 28 pressures as well. He is also the top guy in run defense. Kneeland has 24 stops for offensive failures in the run game while having 28 total tackles and an average depth of tackle just 2.2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Final Central Michigan-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

Neither defense in this game is very good, but there are a few key differences between the two teams. Western Michigan is second in the MAC in yards and third in scoring. The big thing is the ground game. They have a great ground game that gets big chunks of yards regularly. Central Michigan will allow those big plays and will allow the Broncos to control the clock and the ball. If Western Michigan wants to go to a bowl, thye have to win out, and that starts with winning in this one.

Final Central Michigan-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick: Western Michigan -3 (-110)