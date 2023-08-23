Two teams both on four-game winning streaks face off as the Montreal Alouettes visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. It is time to continue our CFL odds series with an Alouettes-Blue Bombers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week, Montreal with a close win over the RedBlacks. Ottawa dominated the first half, as Tyrell Pigrome had two touchdown runs in the first half to give the RedBlacks a 17-3 lead at the half. Caleb Evans threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Snead to make it a one-score game in the third quarter, but after a fourth-quarter touchdown from Dustin Crum, it looks lost. Montreal would hit a field goal, followed by Caleb Evans throwing a touchdown and running one in to make the comeback and win 25-24.

Meanwhile, the Blue Bombers squeaked out a victory over the Stampeders. It was a field goal heavy game in that one. At half time, each team had hit a pair of field goals and it was 6-6 at half. After back-to-back Rene Paredes field goals, and then another one by Winnipeg's Sergio Castillo, the first touchdown of the game was scored to close the third quester. Demetrio Houston picked off a pass and brought it 65 yards back for a score, which would be the deciding factor. The Blue Bombers would walk out with a 19-18 win over Calgary.

These two have faced off in this season. It was back on July 1st, as Winnipeg shut down Montreal in Montreal for a 17-3 victory.

Here are the Alouettes-Blue Bombers CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Alouettes-Blue Bomers Odds

Montreal Alouettes: +8.5 (-110)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How To Watch Alouettes vs. Blue Bombers

TV: TSN/CBSSports Network

Stream: CFL+

Time: 8:30 PM PM ET/ 5:300 PM PT

Why The Alouettes Could Cover The Spread

For the last two wins, the Alouettes have had to rely on Caleb Evans. This may not be the case in this one. Cody Fajardo could be back, as he practiced with the first team this week. Overall on offense, Montreal is right now fourth in points per game in the league and fifth in total yards. Further, they sit sixth in the league in passing, but fourth in the league in rushing. This year, Fajardo has passed for 1,860 yards in his games. He is fifth in the CFL in passing, but, he has only thrown six touchdowns. Meanwhile, he has also thrown five interceptions. The Alouettes will need him to be sharp in this one to get the win.

Fajardo is only not quite the same rusher as Caled Evans. While he does have 174 yards this year, and three scored, Evans has scored four times on the ground. William Stanback will help out with the running game. Stanbacks is ninth in the CFL in rushing with 446 yards this year. After two solid games in a row, he was slowed down last week. He ran for just 31 yards on ten carries. He has also yet to find the endzone this year.

On the receiving end, Montreal has one of the top receivers in the CFL Austin Mack. Mack leads the CFl in receiving yards with 773 this year. He has four games of over 100 yards receiving while he has scored three times. Last time out it was 116 yards on nine catches with 13 targets. He has been the clear top receiver for this team. This is especially true with Kain Julien-Grant out. Still, last time out Tyler Snead stepped up. He made seven receptions on seven targets, for 98 yards, and two scored.

Montreal also needs to step up on defense. They are third in the CFL in yards per game, while sitting sixth in rushing and third in passing. They do a good job of limiting points though, sitting second in the CFL in points allowed this year. Kabion Ento will be looking to step up in this game. Caleb Evans leads the pass defense. He has three interceptions on the year to lead the squad.

Why The Blue Bombers Could Cover The Spread

This week is going to be a battle of two quarterbacks returning from injury. Zach Collaros is set to return to action for the Blue Bombers. This is one of the best offensive units in the CFL. They are first in yards per game while sitting second in rushing yards, passing yards and points scored. Collaros is the third leading pass in the CFL with 2,298 yards this year. He is also tied for the league lead with 16 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, Collaros has done this while throwing just six interceptions.

To help him get back into the swing of things, the Blue Bombers have Brady Oliveria in the backfield. Last game he ran for 80 yards on just 14 carries. He leads the CFL in rushing yards this year by over 200 yards. This season he has rushed for over 100 yards four times and has 783 yards on the ground. Oliveria has also scored three times this year, but he has also lost three fumbles.

Meanwhile, the Blue Bombers have a great set of wide receivers. Dalton Schoen is third in the CFL in reeving yards this year with 705. He has eclipsed 100 yards twice this year and is tied for the league lead with five touchdown receptions on the season. He is tired of Nic Demski among others. Demski had 581 yards on the season with five touchdowns. Last time out he was limited though. He had just three receptions in the game for 23 yards. He could get a huge boost with Collaros back though.

The defense for this team is also solid. They are third in the league in points against, first in passing yards against, and second in total yards against. Adam Bighill leads the way for the squad. He is sixth in the CFL in tackles this year, and he also has two sacks. Meanwhile, Willie Jefferson is third in the CFL with eight sacks, and he has also deflected tent passes. That mark is good for most in the league, along with his two forced fumbles which leads the league. Second, in the league in passes defended is Evan Holm, who will be manning the secondary for the Blue Bombers.

Final Alouettes-Blue Bombers Prediction & Pick

This was a low-scoring game the last time they faced, but both offenses may be looking to show a little something more with their quarterbacks both back for this one. Still, there are two quality defensive units on the field. The Blue Bombers have the better offense and better defense. Zach Collaros makes fewer mistakes, which will be the difference in this game. Take the Blue Bombers to covers, while the under hits.

Final Alouettes-Blue Bombers Prediction & Pick: Blue Bombers -8.5 (-110) and Under 47.5 (-110)