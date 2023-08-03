It is a battle of two teams in the East Division as the Montreal Alouettes face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Alouettes – Tiger-Cats prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Montreal enters this game after a victory over Calgary the last time out. They were on a three-game losing skid going into the game but played great. Montreal consistently held Calgary to field goal attempts in the victory. It was a field goal show to start the game. After Rene Paredes opened the scoring for Calgary, David Cote hit two field goals to give Montreal the lead going into the second quarter. The first touchdown of the game was scored by Kabion Ento, as he took an interception 53 yards to the house. It would be the only touchdown of the game. Following that score, the two teams traded field goals for a Montreal 25-18 victory.

Meanwhile, the Tiger-Cats come in off a win of their own. They took care of the RedBlacks last time out to get the win. It was not a high-scoring affair. Hamilton did get the first touchdown of the game on a Bo Levi Mitchell five-yard pass, but they missed on the extra point to take the 6-3 lead at the end of the first. Tied at nine in the third quarter, Mitchell hit a 75-yard pass to Kai Locksley for the score. They would hold the RedBlacks to just one more field goal, and win 16-12.

The last time these two teams face was at the end of June, and Montreal won with ease. It was a 38-12 victory for Montreal, as Hamilton did not find the end zone in the game.

Here are the Alouettes – Tiger-Cats CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Alouettes – Tiger-Cats Odds

Montreal Alouettes: -2.5 (-115)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How To Watch Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats

TV: TSN/CBSSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Alouettes Could Cover The Spread

Montreal enters the game with a fairly solid defensive unit. They are fifth in the CFL in yards per game but are sixth against the run, and seventh against the pass. Still, they are fourth in points against per game this year. Ciante Evans is the leader of this defense. He has three interceptions on the year and a pass breakup. Meanwhile, Kabion Ento has an interception and four pass breakups. Ento has also scored a touchdown this year on the defensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, the defense has had trouble getting to the quarterback this year. Mustafa Johnson leads the team in sacks but has just three on the year.

On offense, Montreal is fifth in the league in points per game. Further, they sit seventh in the league in passing, but fifth in the league in rushing. They are led by Cody Fajardo. This year Fajardo has passed for 1,559 yards and five touchdowns. His yardage places him third in the league this year in passing yards, but he is fourth in QBR among quarterbacks with more than 100 passing attempts. The last time out was not his best game. He completed just 55.2 percent of his passes, for just 158 yards. He did scramble for 27 yards but did not find the end zone.

Fajardo is the only player to score on the ground this year for Montreal. The lead running back this year has been William Stanback. Stanback has run for 310 yards this year, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Still, Stanback ranks ninth in the CFL in rushing yards this year, and he has yet to find the end zone. Last time out he did get more of a workload though. He rushed 15 times for 86 yards in the game.

On the receiving end, Montreal does have two of the top five receivers in the CFL in terms of yardage. Austin Mack leads the team with 495 yards on 33 receptions. That is good for 15 yards per reception, and he has also scored twice. Mack has two 100-yard games this year and will be looking to have a third in this one. Kaion Julien-Grant has 486 yards this year on 31 receptions. He has yet to find the end zone this year, but he does have a 100-yard game to his credit.

Why The Tiger-Cats Could Cover The Spread

The Tiger-Cats need to figure out how to score to stay in this game. On the year they are sitting seventh in points per game, while sitting sixth in yards, fourth in passing, and last in the CFL in running the ball. The last time these two teams faced, Bo Levi Mitchell was not in the lineup. He will be back in this one. Last time out he was solid in his first game back from injury. He went 23-40 on the day for 353 yards and two scored. Still, he had some major issues with turnovers. He threw five interceptions last game. That gives him nine on the season, which ranks him tied for second in the league in interceptions while playing four fewer games.

The Tiger-Cats will also need to lean on James Butler. He has 355 yards on 77 attempts this year and three scores. Butler ran just six times last game, for just 12 yards in the win over the RedBlacks. Last time he faced Montreal, he was able to just get 14 yards on five carries. The Tiger-Cats ran for just 38 yards in that last game, with the longest run being a 13-yard scramble by their quarterback Matthew Shiltz.

On the receiving end, there are two major threats for the Tiger-Cats. Tim White has the most receiving touchdowns on the squad. He has 23 receptions on the year for 383 yards, with two touchdowns. That places him 12th in the CFL in receiving yards. Meanwhile, D'haquille Williams leads the team in yards on the year, sitting tenth in the CFL. He has 422 yards on the year and averages 15.1 yards per reception. He has only found the endzone once this year, but he does have two one-hundred-yard games to his credit.

The defense is going to need to step up as well to get a win. On the season the Tiger-Cats are last in the CFL in opponent points per game. They average giving up 28.1 points per game this year. The Tiger-Cats have struggled in all aspects of defense. They are eighth in yards per game given up, while also seventh in rushing yards and fifth in passing yards allowed per game.

Final Alouettes – Tiger-Cats Prediction & Pick

Neither team in this game is that good. Both of them have some major defenses and could struggle. Both teams do not have solid offenses, nor do they come out with great defensive units. Still, Montreal is better in just about every aspect of the game. As of late, they have had the better running game. Mitchell is the better quarterback, even with all the interceptions. Montreal has better receivers and the better defense. They are going to come out on top in this one.

Final Alouettes – Tiger-Cats Prediction & Pick: Montreal -1.5 (-115)