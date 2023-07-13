The top two teams in the East Division face off as the Toronto Argonauts and the Montreal Alouettes face. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Argonauts – Alouettes prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Argonauts are entering the game with a 3-0 record. Last time out it was a victory over the previously undefeated British Columbia Lions. The Lions took an early lead in the game, but a huge 91-yard punt return from Javon Leake tied the game up before the end of the first quarter. Boris Bede would add three more field goals and a single to help Toronto get their third straight win to open the season.

Meanwhile, Montreal fell last time out to the same British Columbia team. It was a tied game after the first quarter, but the defense of Brisit Columbia was too much for Montreal. They scored on a blocked field goal and held Montreal to just six points in the second half. In the game, Montreal did not score a touchdown through the air, as the British Columbia defense shut down the passing game in the red zone.

Here are the Argonauts-Alouettes CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Argonauts-Alouettes Odds

Toronto Argonauts: -5.5 (-110)

Montreal Alouettes: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-120)

Under: 47.5 (+100)

How To Watch Argonauts vs. Alouettes

TV: TSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Argonauts Could Cover The Spread

Toronto enters the game with the best offense in the CFL. They are averaging 40 points per game this year, and it is mainly on the ground. A.J. Ouellette is leading the way for Toronto. He has 214 yards in just three games and has scored four times already this year. He is also averaging over 4.75 yards per carry this year on the ground and is consistently moving the chains for the Argonauts. Concurrently, Chad Kelly is scoring on the ground as well.

Kelly has done a little bit of everything for Toronto this year. He has run for 77 yards, with an average of seven yards per attempt on the season. Meanwhile, he has also scored three times on the ground in three games this year. Kelly has done well as a passer in his first year as a starter as well. This year he has thrown for 726 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kelly has also done a solid job spreading the ball around. In three games, nine different players have a reception on the year, and there have been some big shots. Seven of the nine players to have caught a pass have had a reception over 20 yards this year. It has been Damonte Coxie leading the team in receiving this year with 180 yards on nine receptions. Most of that came in the first game against Hamilton. In that game, he caught six balls for 131 yards. If he can come close to that performance, Toronto will be in line for another win.

To continue to win, Toronto will want its defense to keep up its solid work. They are allowing just 23 points per game so far this year. The rush defense has not been the best, but the passing defense has been solid. They are led by Roberston Daniel. This year, Daniel has been a turnover machine. He has three interceptions, forced a fumble, and scored a touchdown. Helping him out is a solid pass rush led by Folarin Orimolade. Orimolade has three sacks on the year and is a presence in the backfield.

Why The Alouettes Could Cover The Spread

Montreal comes in with a solid defense and a good passing game to combat Toronto. This defense is third in the CFL in points allowed per game at 19 points. This defense is led by their linebacker, Tyrice Beverette. While leading the team with 17 tackles this year, he has also defended a pass and had a sack. Beverette has been all over the field this year and will need to continue to be if Montreal is going to win. Furthermore, they will need a turnover. That will come from Ciante Evans. Evans has three interceptions on the year and has played in just two games.

On offense, Montreal is fifth in the league in points per game. Further, they sit third in the league in passing, but seventh in the league in rushings. They are led by Cody Fajardo. This year Fajardo has passed for 1,103 yards and two touchdowns. He has completed 66.7 percent of his passes. Conversely, he has lost two fumbles and thrown an interception. Fajardo has only scored one touchdown in his last two games, and that came on the ground. He has done well on the ground this year though, scoring three times with 123 yards in four games.

Fajardo is the only player to score on the ground this year for Montreal. The lead running back this year has been William Stanback. Stanback has run for 170 yards this year, averaging 4.36 yards per carry. He has seen Montreal go away from the run game as of late. Overall, he has less than ten carries in each of his last three games.

If Montreal is going to move away from the running game, it will take some big performances from the receivers. The receiver core is led by Austin Mack. The former NFL wideout is having quite an impact on Montreal. This year he has caught 23 balls on 33 targets for 388 yards. He has also scored two times this year. Mack has shown the ability to make the big play this year. Furthermore, he has hit receptions longer than 45 yards in three of his four games this year. If he can get a big one in this game, he could help Montreal pull the upset.

Final Argonauts-Alouettes Prediction & Pick

Toronto comes in with the best offense in the league. Meanwhile, not only are they scoring a ton, but they also run a lot of plays. This is for two reasons. First, the defense helps them get the ball back quickly. Second, they run a fast-paced offense that keeps the ball moving. Furthermore, Montreal does have a solid offense, but not enough to keep up in this one. This will lead to a Toronto win in this one.

Final Argonauts-Alouettes Prediction & Pick: Argonauts -5.5 (-110)