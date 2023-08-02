The only undefeated team in the CFL, the Toronto Argonaut visit the Calgary Stampeders. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Argonauts – Stampeders prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Toronto went to 6-0 on the season as they dominated the Roughriders. Toronto held the Roughriders without a score in the first half, while Javon Leake had a 71-yard punt return and Chad Kelly threw a two-yard score to give Toronto the 21-0 lead at the half. The Toronto defense got in on the fun in the third quarter. They intercepted Mason Fine and took it back to the house. They would finally give up a touchdown with under two minutes left in the game, as Jacob Dolegala hit Shawn Bane for a 31-yard score.

Meanwhile, the Stampeders enter the game on a two-game skid after losing to Montreal last week. Calgary took the lead on the first drive of a Rene Paredes 50-yard field goal. Still, finishing drives once again killed them. In the second quarter, they were driving until Jake Maier threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Later in the quarter, they had to once again settle for a field goal, and they would hit another one to close the half down 16-9. The second half was more of the dame. Three times in the second half they had to settle for field goals, as they fell 25-18. Rene Paredes has a great game though. He went 6-6 on field goals, including two over 50 yards. Injuries will be playing a key part for Calgary in this game. They had 21 different players on the injury report this week.

Here are the Argonauts-Stampeders CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Argonauts-Stampeders Odds

Toronto Argonauts: -8.5 (-110)

Calgary Stampeders: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-115)

Under: 50.5 (-105)

How To Watch Argonauts vs. Stampeders

TV: TSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 9:00 PM PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

Why The Argonauts Could Cover The Spread

Toronto enters the game with one of the top offensive units in the CFL. They are averaging 36.2 points per game this year, which leads the league. They also have the third-most yards per game led by the sixth-best passing attack per game and the second-best rushing attack in terms of yards per game. A.J. Ouellette is leading the way for Toronto on the ground. He has 427 yards this season with four touchdowns. Last time out he was limited though. He went for just 34 yards on nine attempts. Meanwhile, Andrew Harris picked up some of the slack, rushing for 41 yards on seven attempts. The rushing attack does not end there though. Quarterback Chad Kelly is always a threat to run.

Last game. Kelly only took off once for four yards, but on the season he has 112 yards on the ground and has scored five times. Kelly has kept it going through the air as well. While he only threw for 122 yards last time out with a touchdown and an interception, he has been solid this year. On the season, Kelly is completing over 70 percent of his passes. Meanwhile, he has thrown for 1,505 yards and thrown eight touchdowns. He has a touchdown pass in all but one game this year. In that one game, he scored three times on the ground though.

Kelly has also done a solid job spreading the ball around, and he has had to. Three of the wideouts for the squad have already been ruled out for this game, while Damonte Coxie has been limited at practice. Coxie would be heavily missed. This year he has 295 yards on 16 receptions with a score. He is not the teams leading receiver though. In terms of yards, that is DaVaris Daniels, who has 304 yards and two scored this season on 16 receptions. Cam Phillips leads in receptions on the year, with 19. That is good for 240 yards, but he has not found the endzone. Five different receivers have over 200 yards, while David Ungerer has 174 yards and has scored three times.

The defense needs to come through in this game. While they are second in rushing yards allowed per game, they are ninth in passing yards allowed per game, and seventh in total yards per game. Still, things have worked out for Toronto. They sit second in points allowed per game. Much of this is due to turnovers. Toronto has picked off 14 passes this year already.

Why The Stampeders Could Cover The Spread

While Calgary sits fifth in points per game this year, Calgary needs to finish the drive. Rene Paredes has the most field goal attempt and most made field goals in the CFL. The only reason he is a point behind in most kicking points this year is he has seven fewer extra points. Currently, Calgary is fifth in the CFL in yards per game, and seventh in rushing yards, while sitting third in passing yards per game. Jake Maier currently leads the CFL in passing with 1,928 yards, while sitting tied for second with Chad Kelly in passing touchdowns on the year. After back-to-back great games, in which he completed over 70 percent of his passes and threw for over 300 yards, Maier did not have a good game last time out. He went 24-44 for just 256 yards and threw two interceptions.

The offense has four different receivers over 200 yards this year. DeVontres Dukes has 38 receptions on the year for 456 yards. He has two touchdowns on the year and averaged 12.00 yards per reception. Meanwhile, Reggie Begelton has 507 yards on the season but has yet to find the endzone. He is third in the CFL in receiving yards on the season The big play threat was Malik Henry. Henry had 228 yards on just 14 receptions. He has not played since June 24th though and is out for the season with an Achilles injury. Clark Barnes has stepped up as the third wideout as of late. He has 116 yards with seven receptions and a score in the last two games.

In the running game, it is all about Dedrick Mills. He has 346 yards with three touchdowns this season. After starting the year hot, he has stumbled in the last three games. In his first three games, he ran for 273 yards. Since then he has just 73 yards on 22 carries. Considering the second leading rusher on the team is Tommy Stevens, the backup quarterback, the Stampeders need to find a running game.

Final Argonauts – Stampeders Prediction & Pick

The Argonauts are undefeated and for good reason. The offense has been fantastic this year, and they continue to score with ease. Second, the defense continues to hold teams to low point totals. While they give up yards, they do not give up points. That will be an issue in this game. Calgary struggles to finish drives. Toronto is great at stopping drives. This is a recipe for disaster. Unless Rene Paredes has another six-field goal performance and the Calgary defense can make some plays, they will be losing this game.

Final Argonauts – Stampeders Prediction & Pick: Argonauts -8.5 (-110)