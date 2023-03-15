Sunderland dukes it out with Sheffield! Catch our Championship League odds series, starring our Sunderland-Sheffield prediction and pick.

The Black Cats ended their four-game winless run with a crucial win over Norwich City. With the game back in the Stadium of Light, Sunderland hopes to build on their recent win and improve their top-half placement in the Championship. They are 12th in the league with 52 points.

Sheffield United has been making a remarkable run of their own, ranking second in the league to safely give them a promotion to the Premier League. The Blades had three wins in their last five official games, and they look to gain three more points in their travel here. They are second in the league with 67 points.

Championship League Odds: Sunderland-Sheffield Odds

Sunderland AFC: +210

Sheffield: +125

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +104

Under 2.5 Goals: -128

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Sheffield

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Why Sunderland Can Beat Sheffield

After a good January run, Sunderland had some rough fixtures in February. The Black Cats had a 3-1-3 record for its last seven games, but they had an optimistic result in their outing to Norwich City. Sunderland now ranks 12th in the Championship, earning 52 points from 36 matches played. They still have a lot of catching up to first-placers Burnley, who already has 80 points.

The Mackems post the 17th-best record when playing at home, earning 23 points out of 17 games played in the Stadium of Light. Tony Mowbray’s squad recently suffered a 5-1 defeat from Stoke City on their home turf. Sunderland will surely be motivated to get the win and three points here in front of their faithful supporters.

Sunderland has managed 51 goals in 36 games in the Championship this season, which is the joint fourth-best mark among 24 teams. Ross Stewart leads the team with 10 goals while Amad Diallo has contributed eight. Jack Clarke leads the team in assists with six, while Ellis Simms and Patrick Roberts have nine goal contributions for the team. In their first face-off with Sheffield this season, they were beaten 2-1.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, and Elliot Embleton will not see time on the pitch. Trai Hume and Alex Pritchard will have to be careful in this game, as they have logged four yellow cards already. Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt is primed to start as Stewart’s replacement. Anthony Patterson, who has 11 clean sheets and one assist in this campaign, will be the starting goalie for Sunderland.

Why Sheffield Can Beat Sunderland

The Blades is also an entertaining team to watch, cementing itself as one of the teams expecting a promotion to the Premier League. However, the Blades were caught in a rut in their last few games. In their last six in the Championship, Sheffield was defeated four times. Sheffield’s most recent game was a 1-0 loss at home, against Luton Town. Regardless, the promising team will be proving its capabilities despite being in unfamiliar territory.

Sheffield is now in second place in the championship and is 13 points behind Championship leaders Burnley but three points ahead of third-place Middlesborough. In 36 matches played in the Championship, the Blades have found the back of the net 56 times, 37 of which coming from assists. Their 13.9 total shots per game, 5.3 shots on target, 5.8 corner kicks, and 1.6 goals per game led them to reach this scoring mark.

Iliman Ndiaye paces the attack for the Blades, where he has produced 10 goals and seven assists in the Championship. Oliver McBurnie has 11 goals and two assists to his name, while Sander Berge follows suit with five goals. Oliver Norwood has seven goal contributions for the team. In addition, James McAtee and Anel Ahmedhodžić have six goal involvements for the Blades. Sheffield has the fourth-best away record, getting nine wins, four draws, and 31 points in 18 travels.

Jack O’Connell is absent from Paul Heckingbottom’s squad this time. However, Billy Sharp, Ciaran Clark, and George Baldock should be careful in picking fouls, as another yellow card will have them suspended for the next games. Sheffield’s 15 clean sheets are a good sight for the team, but they need to match or exceed their stats of 17.8 tackles, 10.4 interceptions, and 19.3 clearances if they wish to get this victory.

Final Sunderland-Sheffield Prediction & Pick

Both teams are set to deliver an exciting match in the Championship. Sunderland will surely look to get the best results at home, but Sheffield’s edge on both offense and defense will be seen in this game. Back the visitors to win this one.

Final Sunderland-Sheffield Prediction & Pick: Sheffield (+125), Over 2.5 goals(+104)