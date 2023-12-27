Magic Johnson is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history and one of a few billionaire athletes. Let's look at his car collection.

Magic Johnson has a $1 million car collection. Johnson's net worth in 2023 is $1.2 billion, which would explain why he can afford this luxury collection.

Magic Johnson is a former NBA star turned businessman. Many people regard him as the best point guard to ever live.

He played 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA championships with the famous Showtime Lakers. His career achievements include three MVP awards, three NBA Finals MVP awards, nine NBA Finals appearances, nine All-NBA First Team selections, and 12 All-Star games.

Johnson has investments in many businesses, but his most significant purchases to date are his places in the ownership groups for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Commanders. Johnson considers his stake in the Washington Commanders the greatest achievement of his business career.

So what does a billionaire athlete have in his garage? Let's take a loot Magic Johnson's car collection.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

A Rolls-Royce is already a prestigious vehicle, but Johnson's Phantom Drophead Coupe is even more special. He is one of 237 people who own the limited-edition, custom-made vehicle.

He spent $500,000 on this exceptional vehicle. The Drophead Coupe is as luxurious of a car as you can find.

It has a massive 6.7-liter V12 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle puts out 453 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. It reaches 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 148 mph.

Bentley Continental V8

Johnson's Continental V8 is a bespoke model, having a starting price of $254,000. This version also has $200,000 worth of alloy spoke wheels. If you are interested, the coupe version will come at a lighter price, costing $231,000.

The Coupe and Convertible trims have a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It boasts 542 horsepower and can hit 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Bentley also offers a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine on some models.

Cadillac Escalade

For a man of Magic's stature, you could've guessed he would have the bulky Escalade in his collection. The 2023 Escalade has a value of $79,295 for the base model but can reach over $105,000 for the more extravagant trims.

The Escalade has a giant fuel tank and a big cargo area. It has a 6.2-liter V8 engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It generates 420 horsepower, but the 2023 Escalade V became the most powerful luxury full-size SUV with 682 horsepower.

Lincoln Mark LT Pickup Truck

Lincoln made a special model of the Mark LT pickup truck for Magic. The exclusive Magic DUB edition was auctioned on eBay with all proceeds going to the Magic Johnson Foundation. The base retail price of this truck is estimated to be $64,000.

It has a 5.4-liter V8 engine with a four-speed automatic transmission. It puts out 300 horsepower. The regular model of this truck halted production after 2008.

Lincoln Navigator

Magic paid $55,000 for his 2006 Lincoln Navigator, but the vehicle has depreciated. It can be purchased for $7,000 at most used-car lots.

The SUV has a 5.4-liter V8 engine and a six-speed automatic transmission. It has an output of 300 horsepower and reaches 0 to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds. Its top speed is 118 mph.