The Kansas City Chiefs wrap up their season with a visit to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Chargers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Chiefs have locked up the third seed in the AFC, so this game does not matter much for them. Patrick Mahomes passed for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. Isiah Pacheco has 935 rush yards to go along with seven touchdowns. Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice are having good seasons, but the rest of the receivers are struggling. Pacheco and Rice were non-participants in practice while Travis Kelce was limited. Mahomes will take this week to rest for the playoffs.

The Chargers have had their share of injuries this season. They lost Justin Herbert while Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have dealt with injuries. With Herbert out, Easton Stick has been the man under center. In four games, Stick has passed for 871 yards, and three touchdowns. Austin Ekeler has not been his normal self on the ground as he has rushed for just 3.7 yards per carry. He does have 398 receiving yards, though. This will be the last game of the season for the Chargers, so it would not be surprising to see some of their questionable players take a back seat in this game.

Here are the Chiefs-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Chargers Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +3.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Chargers: -3.5 (-108)

Over: 35 (-110)

Under: 35 (-110)

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs are going to struggle without Mahomes under center. However, the talent of their team is still there. Travis Kelce could still play this game, and he is very close to another 1,000 yard season. That could be extra motivation for not only him, but the Chiefs, as well. Blaine Gabbert will get the start at quarterback, so I would expect him to look Kelce's way multiple times. If he can have a good game, the Chiefs will win.

The Chiefs could have a good game on the ground in this game. The Chargers allow 112.9 yards per game on the ground, and Pacheco should see some playing time. With that, the Chiefs will hit the the running game hard with their backup quarterback under center. If the Chiefs can get this going, they will win the game.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles needs to take advantage of the Chiefs resting some of their better players. Mahomes not playing makes it an even playing field at the quarterback position, and the Chargers can matchup with the Chiefs in every other position offensively. I would not expect Los Angeles to score a lot of points in this game, but it should be enough to cover the spread. The Chiefs are not the best defensive team in the NFL, so the Chargers offense could put up around 20 points to cover this spread.

Final Chiefs-Chargers Prediction & Pick

This is a tough game to predict, especially because it is the last week of the season. Players sit out, players do not play a full game, and some players try harder than others because of the incentives they want to earn. The Chiefs are the underdogs in this game, and I am going to take them to cover the spread.

Final Chiefs-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Chiefs +3.5 (-112), Over 35 (-110)