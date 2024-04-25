Before the social media boom, The IT Crowd aired. Chris O'Dowd starred alongside Richard Ayoade and Katherine Parkinson in the sitcom for four seasons between 2006 and 2013.
The series hilariously depicted a department of IT workers without the slightest clue about technology. As evident by its finale date, the series didn't get a chance to really sink its teeth into social media as we know it. If any show was ripe for a revival, it'd be The IT Crowd.
Graham Linehan created the series. He had previously co-created Father Ted and Black Books.
Could an IT Crowd revival work in 2024?
Speaking to ClutchPoints ahead of The Big Door Prize Season 2's premiere on Apple TV, O'Dowd discussed the idea of a revival. While he didn't give a concrete answer, he seemed game for a return. He described the current state of technology as “dystopian.”
“Oh yeah, never say never,” he said. “It's interesting to think [about] because it was such a tech-y show and things have moved on. I feel like we did a Facebook episode or whatever. That might be the only [social media episode]. Maybe we did an early Twitter episode, I don't know.
“But it's all gone so dystopian now. Maybe that would work well. Maybe we'd just be playing trolls of a different description,” he concluded with a smile.
Who is Chris O'Dowd?
If you didn't watch The IT Crowd, you probably know O'Dowd from his role in Bridesmaids. He has also starred in Gulliver's Travels and The Cloverfield Paradox. Additionally, O'Dowd has had roles in the MCU's Thor: The Dark World and starred in St. Vincent, Cavalry, and Mary Poppins Returns.
His last two film roles came in My Father's Dragon and Slumberland.
On the small screen, Chris O'Dowd has had roles in Moone Boy, Monsters vs. Aliens, Family Tree, and Get Shorty. He also voices a role in Big Mouth.
He made his way to Broadway in 2014. O'Dowd starred with James Franco in a Broadway adaptation of John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men. In the play, O'Dowd played Lennie.
During his conversation with ClutchPoints, O'Dowd reflected on the experience. We were coming up on the tenth anniversary of the run's debut, which blew his mind.
“Oh, s**t, man!” he said with a smile as I told him that I met him outside of the theater in 2014. “Well, very strangely, because I had a vibe last night, I went for a pint down in Hurley's on 48th [street] and realized that, because it was [the] theater next door, and I think we opened 10 years ago this week. And I was like, Oh, wow, that flew.
“It feels like 20 [years] in a different way because the world has changed so much in that time,” he continued, laughing.