Pokemon GO and Amazon Prime Gaming have recently teamed up and have brought up exciting freebies for every Pokemon GO Trainer can claim and enjoy. These offerings are available for a set amount of time and Trainers have on the lookout as these are only given to Trainers periodically.

How to Claim Pokemon GO Freebies with Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime Gaming will be providing in-game freebies to several popular games like VALORANT, Diablo IV, League of Legends, Honkai Star Rail, OverWatch 2, World of Warcraft, and Pokemon GO. Amazon offers various Twitch drops to players such as exclusive emoticons and expanded chat color options among other prizes. For Pokemon GO, you can redeem Prime Gaming codes as long as players have an active Amazon Prime subscription to claim said freebies by following these simple instructions:

Go to the official Pokemon GO Prime Gaming website where you will find several offers available to claim. Choose which offer you want to claim and then choose “Get in-game content”. This will provide trainers with the required code for the offer.

The official website has two methods of claiming and redeeming the code. The first option is claiming it online:

Head on to the official Niantic offers redemption page. Sign in to your Pokemon GO account. Enter the code that you have received from the website. Once the code has been successfully entered, a message will confirm that you have received the items in your inventory.

You can also claim the freebies via the Pokemon GO application:

While in-game, go to the menu by tapping the Poke Ball and selecting the shop icon. Scroll down and look for the “Promos” and input the code that was provided. Tap on “Redeem” A message will let you know if you have successfully claimed your freebies and will be available in your inventory.

Currently, Trainers with an Amazon Prime subscription can claim the following freebies:

Golden Razz Berries and Mysterious Components



Golden Razz Berries x2

Mysterious Components x2

Golden Razz Berries can help you catch Pokemon during the Solstice Horizons event and put these Mysterious Components to work luring out Team GO Rocket leaders.

Limited-time Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming



Limited Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming x1

(3) Pokémon Encounters x3

(20) Ultra Balls x20

Incubator x1

GO Fest 2023 Avatar Shirt x1

Surprise encounters in GO Snapshot x1

A limited-time Partner Research that is available only through Prime Gaming. Trainers who complete this Partner Research will receive an Incubator, Ultra Balls, and access to the GO Fest 2023 avatar T-shirt before everybody else.

Again, it is important to note that you need an Amazon Prime Gaming subscription to claim these rewards. You would definitely benefit a lot in Pokemon GO as well as other games like VALORANT, Diablo IV, League of Legends, Honkai Star Rail, OverWatch 2, World of Warcraft, and more with this subscription so make sure to make the most out of it. Check out the other freebies that you can get in Amazon Prime Gaming. Amazing loot is free for everyone with a subscription.

Best of luck, Trainers!