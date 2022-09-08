fbpx
Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban

The Clemson football program just made head coach Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban, agreeing to pay him a monster contract extension, as reported by Matt Connolly of On3.com.

Dabo Swinney contract: 10 years, $115 million

The Clemson Board of Trustees approved the massive contract for Dabo Swinney on Thursday. This post is being updated in real time. Please return to ClutchPoints for more details.

