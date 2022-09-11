Clemson football players’ heartwarming gesture in support of Bryan Bresee amid sister’s brain cancer battle

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers family showed redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee all the love they could. During the Tiger Walk Saturday, Bresee was together with Swinney and his Clemson football teammates walking into the team’s home opener against the Furman Paladins, each wearing an “E11a Strong” shirt in a show of support to Bresee’s sister, Ella, who is in a battle of her own against brain cancer.

According to Fox Carolina, “Ella was diagnosed with Sonic Hedgehog Medulloblastoma (SHH) at just 13 and underwent surgery just five days after diagnosis.” Since then, Ella has undergone radiation and chemotherapy sessions.

With Ella on their mind, the Tigers had all the motivation they need to blow out the Paladins. DJ Uiagalelei went 21 of 27 for 231 passing yards and two touchdowns (with an interception) while running back Will Shipley burned rubber for 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Bryan Bresee also came up with a pair of tackles for Clemson football’s defense that held Furman to only just one touchdown scored.

With another Clemson football win, the Tigers are now 2-0 to start the season. Back in Week 1, Clemson took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 41-10. The road will get tougher for the Tigers, but they should come up again with another comfortable victory next week against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at home before a tough two-game stretch in which Clemson football will face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road and the NC State Wolfpack at home.

Here’s hoping for the speedy recovery of Ella, who should continue to inspire her brother and the rest of Clemson football.