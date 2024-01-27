The Clemson Tigers battle it out with the 12th-ranked Duke Blue Devils. Let's check out our college basketball odds series where our Clemson-Duke prediction and pick will be unveiled.

A pair of well-rounded ACC teams will clash on the hardwood as the Clemson Tigers battle it out with the 12th-ranked Duke Blue Devils. Let's check out our college basketball odds series where our Clemson-Duke prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Fresh off an eleven-point win over Florida State on the road, the Clemson Tigers need every win they can get down the stretch to make a strong case for a change to participate in the Big Dance. Overall, the Tigers are 13-5 with a 3-4 mark in ACC competition. Can Clemson pull off one of the biggest wins of the season at the hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium?

Meanwhile, the Duke Blue Devils were able to get back on track with an 83-69 win over Louisville after dropping a close one to Pittsburgh. Altogether, Duke has only gone down in defeat once in its last ten games and is officially clicking on all cylinders. At the moment, Duke is 14-4 overall and is 2.5 games out of first place in the ACC conference with a 5-2 mark.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Duke Odds

Clemson: +7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +260

Duke: -7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Duke

Time: 4:00 ET/1:00 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

At first glance, Clemson surely has their hands full ahead of this highly anticipated ACC matchup, but don't even think about counting out this Tigers squad!

For starters, Clemson will plan on attacking Duke with a big man of their own in center PJ Hall. While all of the talk leading up to this contest will mostly surround Duke center Kyle Flipowski, the Tigers' game plan will be to feed Hall continuously down low on the block in an attempt to get the Blue Devils star in foul trouble. Oftentimes, Flipowski struggled defending, and he will be in for a difficult task on that end of the floor with Hall averaging a team-high 19.7 points per game for Clemson. To summarize, expect the showdown between Hall and Filipowski to be an all-out war of attrition. When the dust finally settles, whoever ends up having the better game may ultimately help their team prevail.

Unfortunately, while Clemson can surely rack up the points in a hurry as they average just a shade under 81 per contest, it has been their defense that has left much to be desired. Believe it or not, but their contest against Florida State was the first time they held an opponent to under 70 points scored while on the road this season. As a whole, Clemson allows 73.1 points per game and are extremely reliant on their high-flying offense to hit a plethora of shots in order to come out victorious. It should be expected that Duke is going to get buckets more often than not, so it may be up to the Tigers to force some critical turnovers throughout if they're going to come out on top.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Give credit where credit is due… this Duke squad knows its offense and performs well because of it. Shocker here, but the Blue Devils have surrounded their own skilled big man with a supreme amount of sharpshooters from beyond the arc. Oftentimes, Duke will settle into their half-court offenses with Flipowski taking the basketball from the top of the key followed by the Blue Devils running a pick-and-roll after a dribble hand-off with a guard. This type of two-man game has been Duke's bread and butter all year long, and until it can be stopped consistently, the Blue Devils will continue to be in good shape.

Clearly, Flipowski is a stretch-big who has great shooting touch, and he often can hit shots from way beyond the arc. Currently, Flipowski is connecting on nearly 40% of his attempts from trey land which is simply remarkable for a player of that stature.

Outside of their dominant big man, Duke also excels with their perimeter defense. Through Duke's 18 games played thus far, they are allowing teams to shoot only 34% from three. To put it concisely, not giving Clemson the chance to make it rain from three could end up being the difference in Duke covering the spread or not.

Final Clemson-Duke Prediction & Pick

Anything goes in the wild world of the ACC, but Duke should be feeling pretty good about things heading into this Saturday afternoon tilt. On paper, the Blue Devils have a major talent advantage in this one and are also an impressive 9-2 on their home floor. Enough said.

Final Clemson-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -7.5 (-114)