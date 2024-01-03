It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Clemson-Miami prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Clemson will have more to play for on Wednesday night than a higher top-25 ranking. The Hurricanes have beaten the Tigers in three straight games. The Tigers last beat the Hurricanes on February 27, 2021. Clemson will bring the ACC's second-leading scorer, PJ Hall, scoring 20.5 points per game and shooting 39.6% from three-point range. The Tigers are lethal from deep, with Syracuse transfer Joseph Girard III boasting a 37.2% mark from beyond the arc. The Tigers lost just one game in their last ten, a close contest with now-15th-ranked Memphis. They are defying the odds by beating TCU, Pitt, and Alabama as underdogs. They also do well against the spread, boasting a 7-3 record over the same stretch.

Despite being without some of their better players in Wooga Poplar and Nijel Pack, Miami has won three straight games. They rely on center Norchad Omier, averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, which are both team highs. He ranks second in the ACC in rebounds and field-goal percentage. Matthew Cleveland is another leader, averaging 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. He will be a difference maker in this game, as he is one player who can match Clemson's three-point shooting. Cleveland is shooting 43.3% from deep. Bensley Joseph will be another factor in stopping Clemson's guard play. He is the team's best defender, leading in steals with 2.1 per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Miami Odds

Clemson: -1.5 (-105) ML (-118)

Miami: +1.5 (-115) ML (-102)

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Miami

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread

Clemson has some injury concerns, with role players Alex Hemenway and Jack Clark expected to miss Wednesday's game. Fortunately for the Tigers, Miami has even more injury concerns, with Wooga Poplar and Nijel Pack questionable for Wednesday. Pack is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 assists per game. Poplar is a difficult player to replace in the starting lineup. He is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Poplar is also an efficient shooter, boasting 87.5% on free throws and 52.3% from the field.

Clemson's offense has been lights out this season, which will help them stay ahead of Miami and their absences. Clemson is 45th in the country in scoring offense, averaging 82.2 points per game. They also get plenty of second-chance opportunities, collecting 39 rebounds per night, and rank 27th with 17.6 assists per game. Their defense isn't as good, but they still hold opponents to 69.2 points per game.

Their efficiency is a big reason for the offensive output, as they rank 23rd in the nation by shooting 49.6% from the field. They are 13th in three-point shooting, hitting 39.2%. They are also above-average from the free-throw line, hitting 74.6% of their attempts.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread

Nijel Pack's absence from the lineup is a concern, but Miami has a replacement for the starter. Kyshawn George is a freshman from Switzerland who has a different physical makeup. George is eight inches taller, but his play has elevated him to NBA prospect status. In two games starting in Pack's absence, George is averaging 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

If the role players can step up in Pack and Poplar's absence, the Hurricanes can score with Clemson. They rank 23rd in the country with 84.7 points per game. They average 38.3 rebounds per game and 16.6 assists. Their defense is almost identical to Clemson's, allowing 69.8 points per game. The Hurricanes are sixth in Division I with a 79.2% average from the free-throw line.

Final Clemson-Miami Prediction & Pick

This could be one of the best games of the night, especially if the Hurricanes can get Pack and Poplar back from injuries. They are both questionable as of this writing, and we will want to monitor their status leading up to the game. As outlined in the team sections, these programs have nearly identical statistics at both ends of the floor. There may not be a more evenly matched game this season in those categories.

The Hurricanes have the Tigers' number in their last three matchups, with Miami winning outright as underdogs twice. Two of those games have come on the road in Clemson, which means the Hurricanes will have an even better advantage in this matchup. The Hurricanes are 8-0 at home this season, making it difficult for Clemson to hand them their first loss on Wednesday night. As mentioned previously, closely monitor the Miami injury situation. If Pack and Polar are officially ruled out, you may get the Hurricanes at a better number and still find it worth backing them at home.

Final Clemson-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami +1.5 (-115)