The Clemson Tigers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Clemson Wake Forest prediction and pick. Find how to watch Clemson Wake Forest.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons just did something inexcusable, at least for any team pursuing an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament in the first week of March. The Demon Deacons joined the Virginia Cavaliers as an ACC team most centrally on the bubble, right in the midst of the “last four in” and “first four out” conversations which are pervasive in the sport right now. As a bubble team, Wake Forest was supposed to make short work of Georgia Tech at home. The Demon Deacons went off as -1,100 money line favorites. They were favored by 13.5 points.
They not only failed to cover the spread; they couldn't even win the game straight up. When a bubble team slips on a banana peel at home to a bad opponent, it gives the NCAA Tournament's Division I Men's Basketball Committee every possible reason to exclude that team on Selection Sunday. Wake Forest is clearly on the bad side of the bubble and clearly in need of this win against Clemson. If the Deacs cannot beat the Tigers, their bubble might pop. Even in a best-case scenario for Wake, a win here over Clemson would need to be followed by at least one victory at next week's ACC Tournament. The Deacs might need two wins, but they will certainly need at least one. The Georgia Tech loss wiped away their margin for error. If they don't win two games before Selection Sunday, they won't make the field.
College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Wake Forest Odds
Clemson Tigers: +3.5 (-115)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons: -3.5 (-105)
Over: 149.5 (-115)
Under: 149.5 (-105)
Why Clemson Could Cover the Spread
The Wae Forest Demon Deacons have lost games. They have lost momentum. They have also lost the benefit of the doubt from bettors after their recent face-plants. It was bad enough that Wake Forest lost at Notre Dame right after beating Duke and moving to the good side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. It was a lot worse to then lose at home to Georgia Tech. Wake Forest put itself in a good position with the win over Duke. The Deacs have fully squandered the value of that win with their multiple bad losses in ACC play. This is not a team one can trust. This is not a team one should risk money on. Clemson is an NCAA Tournament team. The Tigers play good defense, have above-average size and length, and have a roster with experienced, proven players. The roster construction by coach Brad Brownell this season has enabled the Tigers to thrive. They should be able to own the glass here; as long as Wake Forest doesn't shoot lights-out, Clemson should win battles for loose balls and limit Wake's opportunities to score.
Why Wake Forest Could Cover the Spread
The Demon Deacons aren't playing up to the standards they would like to set, but they have shown this season that when they really put their minds to it, they can be good. The Duke game was a perfect example. Wake Forest made lots of plays and shot at a very high level. After the awful loss to Georgia Tech, you know this team will be motivated, focused, and energized. Yes, it's true that Wake Forest should be ready to play in every game, not just some games. That's annoying, and it might be the reason Wake doesn't make the NCAA Tournament. However, in this one game, Wake should come out of the tunnel firing on all cylinders against a Clemson team which, let's be honest, doesn't have that much to play for here.
Final Clemson-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick
Wake Forest is not worthy of trust as a bettor, so stay away at the start. Maybe wait for a live play.
