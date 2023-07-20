The Los Angeles Clippers had plenty they could learn from their 2023 Summer League schedule.

The Clippers finished their 2023 NBA Summer League run with a record of 3-2. They capped off their Summer League run with a one-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, a game that saw four Clippers score in double digits while the team hit 48.1% of its shot attempts. The Clippers scored 93.4 points per game during their five-game July schedule, putting them at ninth in the Summer League and on par with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Forward Kobe Bufkin, who was selected with the 30th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, showed promise in the Clippers' Las Vegas run. He averaged 15.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in five games played, highlighted by a 35-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

The Clippers Summer League roster featured plenty of undrafted talent to pair with their selections from the 2022 and 2023 NBA Drafts. Guard Brodric Thomas, who formerly played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, played in all five games for the Clippers. Guard Matt Morgan, who went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after spending four seasons at Cornell, averaged 10.3 points in the four games he played for Los Angeles.

Who is one undrafted player who should either make the final roster or sign a two-way contract with the Clippers after their Summer League run?

Xavier Moon

Moon was nothing short of spectacular during the 2023 NBA Summer League.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 19.6 points, five rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in the five games he played. He hit 55.4% of his shots from the field and 57.7 of his 3-point attempts. Moon scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished 10 assists during the Lakers' win over the Clippers, hitting seven of his 11 shots and four of his five tries from the 3-point line on his way to leading the Clippers in scoring. He led LA to an 83-74 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Cox Pavilion, making contested shots from all across the court on his way to a team-high 16 points.

“At the end of the game, Xavier Moon came in and did what he does: control the tempo of the game,” Clippers summer league head coach Dahntay Jones said, via The Athletic. “He was the best player on the floor in the sense of knowing exactly what to do, when we needed it to, and who to get the right shot to.”

The Clippers will have plenty of talent to work with by the time the 2023-24 season rolls around.

Los Angeles will have 16 players under contract heading into next season, including some of their more valuable contributors from last year. Forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will be under contract for LA next year, according to sports contracts and salaries website Spotrac. Guard Russell Westbrook signed a two-year, $8 million contract to stick around with the Clippers. The Clippers signed forward Moussa Diabate, the former No. 43 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, to a two-way contract.

The Clippers signed Moon to a two-way deal in March. He averaged 22 points per game in the 29 regular season games he played for the Ontario Clippers last season, taking second place on the roster behind guard Brandon Boston Jr. Moon has also seen his share of time in the NBA, playing in 14 games for the Clippers over the last two seasons.

Whether he finds his way back to Ontario or makes LA's roster, Moon can fit well in a scoring role for the Clippers next season. He has proven he can be a productive player for the Clippers can find a way to add him to the roster or bring him back on a two-way contract.