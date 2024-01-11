Joel Embiid and Shaquille O'Neal have had a similar impact according to Paul George.

The Los Angeles Clippers were set to take on the Toronto Raptors at home on Wednesday, January 10. The Clippers' Paul George is now 33 years old and still playing some of his best basketball.

News of Kawhi Leonard's lucrative contract extension has rocked the NBA world. The James Harden-led Clippers got lofty praise from legendary coach Doc Rivers.

On Wednesday, George revealed his thoughts on his podcast about reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, comparing him to legendary NBA big man Shaquille O'Neal.

Paul George's Interesting Embiid Comments

Most fans wouldn't immediately think to compare Embiid to O'Neal. but that's exactly what George did on his ‘Podcast P With Paul George' show on Wednesday.

He talked about the difficulty of guarding Embiid in comparison with how O'Neal used to torment NBA big men during his heyday with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat among other teams.

"You can't stop [Joel Embiid]. He's too big, he's agile. He can shoot, he can step out from the three-point line… He's our generation and our version of Shaq." Paul George on how unstoppable Embiid is 🗣️ (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/UUhQgefLKb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2024

Clippers' Incredible Run of Success

The Clippers had won six of their last seven games heading into Wednesday night's clash with the revamped Toronto Raptors. George led the team in scoring in four of those games.

The Raptors have gotten stellar play from new trade addition RJ Barrett, who came over from the New York Knicks in the OG Anunoby deal.

Barrett led the Raptors to a road win over Golden State with 37 points against the Dubs. The Raptors lost their last game on the road in Los Angeles to the Lakers, but were expected to give the Clippers a stiff challenge on Wednesday night.

Leonard of course led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA Championship, the only one in franchise history.