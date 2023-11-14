Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George recently revealed he didn't tell Lou Williams and Patrick Beverly about his trade in 2019.

Paul George didn't tell Lou Williams and Patrick Beverly about his trade to the Los Angeles Clippers when they hung out in 2019.

The Clippers superstar made the startling revelation when he hosted Lou Williams in Wave Sports + Entertainment's “Podcast P With Paul George” on Monday.

“Funny enough, because I think you and Pat Bev was there. I ran into y'all. Whole time I know we gotta keep that s–t under wraps,” Paul George said.

“Deep down I want to be like, ‘What's up! It's on!' But I kept it like, ‘You know what I mean?' I was trying to keep a poker face, no pun intended being out there. But I knew the whole time that s–t was going to drop that night,” George added.

For his part, Lou Williams said he and Patrick Beverly had no clue Paul George was about to become their new teammate with the Clippers four years ago.

“Yeah, we probably didn't know and we probably was almost in that trade, you know what I'm saying? So they weren't telling us nothing at the time…we literally had no clue,” Williams said.

Lou Williams said he, George, and Beverly were playing roulette and blackjack at the time. When they got word Paul George's trade to the Clippers was official, Beverly thought he was part of the trade package. Fortunately for Beverly, he remained in Los Angeles. He currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. As for Lou Williams, he retired from the NBA at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Paul George recently spoke about the Clippers' five-game losing streak. Los Angeles is 0-4 since James Harden started playing for them. Hopefully, the Clippers will get their act together soon.