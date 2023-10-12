Los Angeles forward Robert Covington was in midseason form in the team's latest preseason matchup against the Utah Jazz. Covington finished the night with 11 points on 4-7 shooting with 1 three-pointer and two free throws. He also showed a defensive intensity, finishing the game with four blocks in his 22 minutes of play in the Clippers 103-98 victory.

The undrafted forward out of Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has had a remarkable career as a pivotal role player on teams with goals of title contention. He joined the Clippers in 2022 after he was traded from the Portland Trailblazers in a package that also featured his current teammate Norman Powell. After the trade, Covington played 23 games for the Clippers and averaged 10.4 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 1.2 blocks, 1.3 steals, and shot 45% from the 3-point line and averaged 4.7 attempts per game.

Covington's production dipped in the 2022-2023 season. He only averaged 6 points per game, 3 rebounds, and shot 39% from three on 2.8 attempts per game. He didn't see much playing time in the Clipper's loss to the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns in the 2023 playoffs, only playing in two of the five games. But, Covington hopes to increase his production and consequentially increase his playing time.

The Clippers have dealt with severe injury struggles since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined the team in the Summer of 2019. Covington can provide significant depth at the forward position, playing as both a traditional three-and-D small forward or a small-ball lineup power forward. If Covington continues his preseason production, he will surely be a factor in the team's title hopes.