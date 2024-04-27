It looked like the same old Dallas Mavericks when the Los Angeles Clippers took care of them in Game 1. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic looked like a great fit in the regular season, but worries about a return to mediocrity in the playoffs were at the forefront. They evened the series at one with a 32-point performance from Doncic, then used a team effort to win Game 3 back home. The series has now flipped, and a nine-point, 24-minute outing from Kawhi Leonard in Game 3 is troubling for the Clippers. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Mavericks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Clippers rested their stars for the last three games of the regular season. The move looked to have paid off when they took Game 1, but their offense dried up in Games 2 and 3. Los Angeles scored just 183 points in the two games, and some individual performances are a concern. Paul George had just seven points in Game 3, Kawhi had 24 in the two games combined, and Russell Westbrook had just one point before getting ejected in Game 3. The lone consistent contributor may be surprising, as James Harden has 20+ points in each game. The enigmatic superstar is known to fade as playoff rounds go on.
The Mavericks, as usual, are led by Irving and Doncic. Even in the loss in Game 1, Doncic had 33 points, and Irving had 31. The issue for the Mavericks is that their supporting cast must step up. PJ Washington was the only other player to score double digits in Game 1, which led to their loss. The team's third-leading-scorer, Tim Hardaway Jr, hasn't contributed much due to an ankle injury.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Clippers-Mavericks Game 4 Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +180
Dallas Mavericks: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -225
Over: 209.5 (-110)
Under: 209.5 (-110)
How to Watch Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 4
Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT
TV: ABC
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
There was minimal separation between these two teams during the regular season, with the Clippers finishing one game ahead of Dallas for fourth place. They played three games during the regular season, with Dallas taking the first game and the Clippers winning the next two. These teams' past matchups would suggest the Clippers will tie this game and even the series.
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
If you think the Mavericks will win this game, it'd be wise to take them to cover the spread. The teams are evenly matched, but when a team wins, they usually cover the spread. Over the last ten meetings, you'd have to go to the tenth game to find a matchup where a team won but failed to cover. The closest game was Game 2 when Dallas won by three but covered as one-point underdogs.
Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick
These teams have been two of the worst shooting teams this playoffs, ranking 12th and 13th in field goal percentage. Unsurprisingly, they also rank 12th and 13th in scoring offense, with Dallas averaging 98 points and the Clippers averaging 97.3. Despite the offensive stars on both teams, this isn't surprising. Their first meeting this season went over by a substantial amount, but the total's gone under in five straight. The Mavericks, in particular, struggle to score against the Clippers. They have scored less than 100 points in three of the last five matchups. The Clippers haven't been quite as bad, but with the injury of Kawhi Leonard, they've scored less than 100 in two straight.
It'd be hard to take him out of the lineup, but their offense has been stalling with Kawhi in this series. If that continues, the total will go under again.
Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Under 209.5 (-110)