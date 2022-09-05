CM Punk triumphant in Chicago at AEW All Out

AEW All Out had one of the more anticipated main events in company history. Jon Moxley defended his World Championship against hometown hero CM Punk in Chicago.

At the end of the night, Punk reigned supreme. He defeated Moxley to win the AEW World Championship for the second time. His first victory came against “Hangman” Adam Page at Double or Nothing.

Punk suffered a broken foot just three days after the victory at Double or Nothing. He made his return at AEW Quake By The Lake, saving Moxley from the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Two weeks later, Moxley and Punk would have a unification match. Moxley won in just over three minutes after Punk’s foot gave out on him following a kick to Moxley’s head.

The Straight Edge Superstar seemed to have a lack of confidence, but his best friend Ace Steel fired him up on this past Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Punk signed an open contract to get this shot at the title.

Punk’s celebration did not last too long, however. Following the match, the lights went out in the arena. A voicemail from AEW owner Tony Khan played. Khan gave an ultimatum to an unknown person, asking them to appear at All Out.

That person was revealed to be the Salt of the Earth, MJF. Punk’s long-time rival made his return to AEW after an explosive promo back on June 1. MJF stared Punk down from the top of the entrance ramp as the show went off the air.

AEW is heading in the direction of a Punk vs. MJF title feud. Only time will tell when the two meet one-on-one for the company’s top prize.