The Florida Gators will travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a Thursday night SEC college baseball matchup at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Florida-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Florida has surged to a 25-5 record, taking two of their three games against Auburn last weekend. Away from Gainesville, the Gators have won all six of their games. Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has built a factory at Florida, turning the team into a consistent contender.

Tennessee has gone 21-8 on the season but has stumbled in SEC play with a 4-5 mark. The Volunteers are dominant in their home park, playing to a 19-1 record. Head coach Tony Vitello has won 50 games in the last two seasons and is looking to guide the Vols to that magic number again.

Here are the Florida-Tennessee NCAA Baseball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Florida-Tennessee Odds

Florida Gators: +110 ML

Tennessee Volunteers: -148 ML

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Florida vs. Tennessee

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

Florida’s offense has put up video game numbers in the early going of this season. Two-way sophomore Jac Caglianone has hit an astonishing 18 home runs, with a .403 batting average in between firing upper 90s fastballs on the mound. Josh Rivera leads the team with a .411 batting average, hitting 11 home runs and 41 RBI. Cade Kurland has a .333 batting average, hitting eight home runs. Wyatt Langford is back, and that means trouble for opponents. Langford has hit .402 with 10 doubles, eight home runs, and three triples in 23 games. Five Gators own batting averages north of .300 The offense is downright dangerous, slashing .330/.429/.609 with 65 home runs and 33 stolen bases. The Gators have scored 298 runs in just 30 games.

Brandon Sproat will take the mound for the Gators, bringing an electric fastball with him. Sproat has been up and down this season, pitching to a 5.45 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 36.1 innings. Phillip Abner has dominated out of the bullpen, striking out 23 in 14.2 innings. Closer Brandon Neely has registered six saves with 32 strikeouts in 22.1 innings. The Gators have pitched to a 4.73 ERA with 329 strikeouts in 259.0 innings.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread

Christian Moore leads the team with a .349 batting average, with five doubles and five home runs, stealing 12 bases in 13 attempts. Moore has walked more than he has struck out. Blake Burke leads the team with 10 home runs, impressing with a .330 batting average. Maui Ahuna, a transfer from Kansas, got off to a late start due to some transfer issues. Making up for lost time, Ahuna has hit .289 with five doubles, five home runs, and two stolen bases in 21 games. Zane Denton ranks second on the team with seven home runs, going two for two in stolen base attempts. The Volunteers have hit .294 with 55 home runs and 38 stolen bases as a team.

Chase Dollander is primed to make millions this summer and will make the start in this one. Dollander has pitched to a 3.92 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 39.0 innings. Opponents have hit .229 against the junior righty. Closer Seth Halvorsen leads the team with two saves, pitching to a 1.96 ERA in 23.0 innings. Only two Volunteer pitchers own an ERA above 4.00. As a team, Tennessee has pitched to a 2.72 ERA with 324 strikeouts in 248.0 innings.

Final Florida-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

This one will probably be low-scoring, and Dollander will corral the Florida offense.

Final Florida-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Florida +110 ML