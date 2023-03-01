The Michigan Wolverines will travel across the country to take on the UCLA Bruins in a Wednesday night midweek college baseball matchup at Jackie Robinson Stadium. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Michigan-UCLA prediction and pick.

Michigan has opened their season at 4-3, facing tough competition after finishing their season at 34-28 in 2022. The Wolverines advanced to the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated in the first round. The defending Big Ten champs have a new head coach in Tracy Smith.

UCLA has opened the season on a tear, going 5-2, including a dominant opening weekend sweep of Omaha. Head coach John Savage is in his 19th season at the helm of UCLA, winning over 600 games. The Bruins won 40 games last season before losing in the opening round of the tournament.

Here are the Michigan-UCLA NCAAB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAAB Odds: Michigan-UCLA Odds

Michigan Wolverines: +1.5 (+120)

UCLA Bruins: -1.5 (-150)

Over: 12.5 (-115)

Under: 12.5 (-115)

How To Watch Michigan vs. UCLA

TV:

Stream: PAC-12 Insider

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Gabe Sotres leads the team with a ridiculous .476 batting average, three doubles, and two home runs, also stealing two bases in as many attempts. Sotres joined the Wolverines after spending the beginning of his college career at arch-rival Michigan State. Ted Burton has also smashed two home runs, ranking second on the team with a .345 batting average. Cody Jeffris leads the team with six RBI, also adding two doubles and two stolen bases. Freshman Greg Pace, Jr. leads the team with three stolen bases in as many attempts, adding a home run and five RBI this season. The Wolverines have slashed .264/.375/.398 with five home runs and 37 RBI this season.

Senior closer Noah Rennard has dominated in the early part of the season, allowing just one earned run in eight innings, striking out seven, and earning a save. Opponents have managed a paltry .148 batting average against the righty. As a team, Michigan owns a 6.64 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread

Two-sport athlete JonJon Vaughns leads the team with three home runs, capitalizing on his lofty potential. Despite a career batting average hovering around .200, Vaughns owns a career OBP north of .400 and has bashed 11 home runs. Vaughns’ turnaround at the plate would ignite this Bruins team. Impressively, Vaughns also started 11 games at linebacker in the fall. Kyle Karros, whose father Eric spent more than a decade in the big leagues, leads the team with a .393 batting average and 10 RBIs, also adding two home runs. Karros belted six home runs in his sophomore campaign in 2022. Duce Gourson has pelted baseballs to the tune of a .375 batting average, hitting two doubles and two home runs. As a team, UCLA has slashed .279/.419/.454 with 10 home runs in their seven games.

Michael Barnett started a midweek for the Bruins last week, tossing two innings while allowing one earned run and striking out four batters. Barnett has pitched to a 1.80 ERA in five innings, striking out eight innings without a walk. The Bruins’ pitching staff has been dominant, with a 1.77 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Final Michigan-UCLA Prediction & Pick

What a treat for a midweek matchup, but UCLA’s talent will outshine Michigan in this one. The strength of the Bruins’ pitching will keep the total under.

Final Michigan-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA -1.5 (-150), under 12.5 (-115)