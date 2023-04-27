The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the opening matchup of a weekend SEC college baseball series. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Mississippi State-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Mississippi State has been solid this season, with a 24-17 record. The Bulldogs lost two out of three to Auburn last weekend but defeated Ole Miss on Tuesday to rebound a bit. The Bulldogs endured a losing record last season, finishing 26-30.

Tennessee has gone 27-14 on the season but has stumbled in SEC play with an 8-10 mark. The Volunteers are dominant in their home park, playing to a 25-4 record. Head coach Tony Vitello has won 50 games in the last two seasons and is looking to guide the Vols to that magic number again.

Here are the Mississippi State-Tennessee NCAA Baseball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: +178 ML

Tennessee Volunteers: -245 ML

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Mississippi State vs. Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread

One name stands out in this offense: Colton Ledbetter. Ledbetter has slashed .324/.472/.595 with nine home runs and 45 RBI. The junior has also stolen 15 bases in 16 attempts. Hunter Hines leads the team with 18 home runs and 51 RBI, forming a powerful duo with Ledbetter. Ledbetter, in addition to impressive power, owns a 41:24 BB:K ratio. Junior Amani Larry leads the team with 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts, hitting .311 with four home runs and 25 RBI. The Bulldogs have hit .293 as a team, belting 71 home runs and swiping 57 bags in just 64 attempts.

Cade Smith will make his sixth start of the season, with a 4.91 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22.0 innings. Smith has held opponents to a measly .213 batting average. In each of his previous two seasons, Smith posted ERAs below 4.00. Aaron Nixon, a Texas transfer, has been solid out of the bullpen, with a 2.03 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. The Bulldogs have pitched to a 6.22 ERA with 432 strikeouts in 353.1 innings.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread

Blake Burke leads the team with 14 home runs and an impressive .327 batting average. Maui Ahuna, a transfer from Kansas, got off to a late start due to some transfer issues. Making up for lost time, Ahuna has hit .294 with eight doubles, six home runs, and three stolen bases in 28 games. Griffin Merritt ranks second on the team with 12 home runs, adding five doubles and two stolen bases. Christian Moore leads the team with 12 stolen bases, getting caught just once. Moore has hit .292 with seven doubles and six home runs. Four Tennessee regulars own a batting average north of .300. The Volunteers have hit .286 with 84 home runs and 42 stolen bases as a team.

Andrew Lindsey will make just his third start this season, spending the majority of his time in the bullpen. Lindsey enters this contest with a 2.81 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32.o innings. Opposing batters have hit .188 against the junior righty. AJ Russell has been dominant out of the bullpen, with a 0.55 ERA in 16.1 innings, striking out 25 batters and holding opponents to a .077 batting average. Tennessee owns a 3.26 ERA with 469 strikeouts in 351.0 innings.

Final Mississippi State-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

This is an exciting weekend matchup, and Tennessee will start to turn things around this weekend.

Final Mississippi State-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -245 ML