Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament. Our college baseball odds series has our Texas Tech West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Tech West Virginia.

The first thing to know about this game is that it is being played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, so even though West Virginia will be the designated home team as the higher seed, Texas Tech should have a partisan crowd on hand to provide support. West Virginia is the No. 3 seed in this game, Texas Tech the No. 6 seed. That might seem to point to West Virginia having the better team (and that might be the case), but if you haven’t been following Texas Tech very closely, you need to know that the Red Raiders are tough and formidable.

Here are the Texas Tech-West Virginia College Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Baseball Odds: Texas Tech-West Virginia Odds

Texas Tech Red Raiders: -1.5 (+122)

West Virginia Mountaineers: +1.5 (-160)

Money Line:

Texas Tech: -118

West Virginia: -108

How To Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

Stream: ESPN+, Big 12 Now

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: Approx. 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT (depends on end time of previous Big 12 Tournament game)

*Watch Texas Tech-West Virginia LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread

The Red Raiders, at 37-19, have a good team. Start there. When you read more about Texas Tech’s mindset coming into this game, and the backdrop to this matchup with West Virginia, you’ll probably be more convinced the Red Raiders will cover the spread. Texas Tech baseball player Zac Vooletich of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, “Beating West Virginia’s at the top of my agenda, personally. That would be nice.”

This is because WVU dealt the Red Raiders a very rare series loss earlier this season. Texas Tech lost only three series during the Big 12 Conference regular season. One of them was to West Virginia, with the Mountaineers breaking a late 3-3 tie to win the rubber match of the series, 5-3. This occurred just a few weeks ago, so Texas Tech enters with motivation and a fresh memory.

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread

The Mountaineers are the No. 3 seed at the Big 12 Tournament, but they finished tied for first in the conference standings. West Virginia went 15-9 in the 24-game conference regular season schedule, tying Texas and Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers were at or near the top of the Big 12 nearly the whole season.

As tough as Texas Tech has been this year, it also has to be said that the Red Raiders were unable to produce a winning record in 24 Big 12 Conference games. Texas Tech finished 12-12 and was not able to win a number of close games. In the cauldron of postseason baseball, Texas Tech is not a team to be trusted.

Final Texas Tech-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

The Texas Tech Red Raiders might not be better than West Virginia, but they have motivation on their side. They did not have to make nearly as long a commute to the game site in Arlington for this contest. Those are legitimate reasons to pick the Red Raiders. What’s also notable is that earlier on Wednesday, top-seeded Texas was shocked by Kansas. One can see that the Big 12 is not a top-heavy conference. It is marked by parity and balance. Taking Texas Tech as the lower seed is not that much of a risk. This doesn’t mean Tech is a huge favorite; it isn’t. The point is that seedings for this tournament really don’t mean anything, and you shouldn’t be scared off by that detail. Take Tech.

Final Texas Tech-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -1.5