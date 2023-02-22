The Butler Bulldogs (13-15) visit the DePaul Blue Demons (9-18) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-DePaul prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Butler has lost two straight games and sits at 5-12 and in ninth place in the Big East. The Bulldogs covered 46% of their games while 69% went under the projected point total. DePaul has lost eight straight to drop them to 3-13 and in 10th place in the Big East. The Blue Demons covered 40% of their games while 50% went over. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. Butler came away with a 78-70 victory in early January to improve their all-time record to 17-2 against DePaul (since 2014).

Here are the Butler-DePaul college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Butler-DePaul Odds

Butler: +2.5 (-110)

DePaul: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How To Watch Butler vs. DePaul

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

Why Butler Could Cover The Spread

Butler got out of the gates quickly this season, going 8-3 in non-conference play. The Bulldogs picked up notable wins over BYU and Kansas State and avoided any major losses. Things took a turn for the worst once Big East play began, however, as Butler started 0-3 and hasn’t improved much since. As a result, the Bulldogs sit at No. 116 in KenPom and No. 123 in NET. While they have a strong 9-1 record in Quads 3 and 4, their 1-10 record against Quad 1 opponents has all but sealed their postseason fate. As a result, Butler does not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Butler features a number of capable options on the offensive end. Sophomore Jayden Taylor leads the team with 13.1 PPG and he’s been especially hot in recent games. The 6’4″ sophomore has averaged 19.8 PPG across their last five games as he’s ascended into the No. 1 role on the Bulldog offense. He was a key player in their earlier win over DePaul when he scored 16 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Senior Manny Bates is arguably their most important player given his widespread impact on both ends of the floor. The 6’11” center averages 12.0 PPG and 5.7 RPG while shooting an efficient 62% from the floor. Additionally, Bates serves as the linchpin of their defense as his 2.0 blocks per game ranks third in the Big East.

The X-factor for Butler tonight is 6’6″ sharpshooter Simas Lukosius. The sophomore guard contributes up and down the box score. For the season, Lukosius averages 11.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 3.0 APG. His most important impact comes from beyond the arc, however, as he leads the team with 1.8 threes per game while shooting 39% from deep. Although he’s shot just 2-13 from three in his last two games, Lukosius has a knack for getting hot at the right time.

Why DePaul Could Cover The Spread

DePaul has struggled to build momentum all season and they currently ride an eight-game losing streak into tonight’s matchup. The Blue Demons picked up notable wins over Minnesota and Loyola Chicago early on but failed to capitalize on a tough non-conference slate. They have yet to win multiple games in a row within conference play. Other than an upset win over Xavier, DePaul hasn’t had many fond moments in the Big East. Predictably, the Blue Demons don’t fare well within the advanced rankings. DePaul sits at No. 147 in KenPom and No. 166 in NET. They hold a horrific 1-16 record in the first two quadrants and don’t have high postseason hopes. As a result, DePaul does not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

DePaul is led by guard Umoja Gibson. The 6’2″ senior has had a strong final season in Chicago as he ranks fourth in the Big East in scoring with 16.3 PPG. Additionally, Gibson is a talented playmaker who ranks fourth in the conference with 4.7 APG. The Oklahoma transfer is a lethal outside shooter who averages 2.7 made threes per game while shooting 42% from deep. He has a knack for putting the ball in the basket and would be the single biggest reason DePaul covers tonight.

Lost in Gibson’s strong season has been the solid play of forward Javan Johnson. The 6’6″ senior averages 14.9 PPG and 4.4 RPG while shooting 40% from deep. Although he is more inconsistent than Gibson, Johnson has shown the ability to carry the Blue Demons. Although he scored just eight points on their earlier loss to Butler, Johnson’s 26-point outing in their last home game should give DePaul backers some confidence coming into tonight.

Final Butler-DePaul Prediction & Pick

DePaul can’t buy a win but in a home matchup tonight I like them to cover as small favorites.

Final Butler-DePaul Prediction & Pick: DePaul -2.5 (-110)