The LSU Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Our college basketball odds series has our LSU Georgia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU Georgia.

The LSU Tigers still have not won a college basketball game in the year 2023. They beat Arkansas in late December but have then lost every subsequent SEC game they have played, plus a game against Texas Tech in the Big 12-SEC Challenge in late January. First-year head coach Matt McMahon knew that when he took this job after leaving Murray State, he would inherit a hollowed-out LSU roster due to the fallout from the scandal which toppled coach Will Wade and led to a transfer portal exodus. McMahon simply wasn’t in a position to land quality replacements for those many departing players. If there is a surprising component to this season, it is the fact that LSU actually seemed like a decent team — not great, but not terrible — in late December. A win over Arkansas followed a win at Wake Forest. The Tigers were moderately competent and seemed to be in line for an NIT bid. In 2023, they have fallen apart. It will be fascinating to see if they can finally get a 2023 victory, or if their losing skid will continue.

Here are the LSU-Georgia college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Georgia Odds

LSU Tigers: +4.5 (-110)

Georgia Bulldogs: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How To Watch LSU vs. Georgia

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers are not a good team, but Georgia has shown plenty of weaknesses in recent weeks. UGA did beat Kentucky, but just before that, the Bulldogs lost at home to a not-very-good Ole Miss team which, similar to LSU, had endured a very long period of bad results preceding that game. Ole Miss had been 1-11 in its 12 games before the road trip to Georgia. The Bulldogs couldn’t solve the Rebels’ defense, however, in an ugly loss. Ole Miss won just its second SEC game of the season, and it did so in Athens. LSU is trying to do the exact same thing. It certainly has a chance. One has to think that LSU is going to play a good game and break this streak at some point. Georgia plays down to the competition and could give LSU an opening.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

The best reason to pick Georgia is that LSU is a bad team. There’s not too much else to say about a team which hasn’t yet won a game in 2023. That speaks for itself. LSU didn’t just lose its most recent game on Saturday against Texas A&M; it was worse than that. The Tigers fell behind 26-4 to start the game. They scrambled back to make the contest moderately competitive in the second half, but they didn’t have nearly enough to complete the comeback, losing by a substantial 12-point margin. Georgia just beat Kentucky. If the Bulldogs might have seemed like a team in permanent decline, as shown by the loss to Ole Miss, they eliminated that particular notion with the strong performance against John Calipari’s Wildcats. If UGA plays anywhere close to that level, it should thump LSU.

Final LSU-Georgia Prediction & Pick

LSU is a bad team. Georgia just showed what it is capable of when it hammered Kentucky. Go with Georgia.

Final LSU-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -4.5