The Memphis Tigers take on the SMU Mustangs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Memphis SMU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Memphis SMU.

The Memphis Tigers are closing in on an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. They know that most of the other teams on the bubble are not making strong closing arguments. A few are, but most of them are not. As long as Memphis can avoid stumbling in a game such as this — against a clearly inferior opponent it should definitely beat — the Tigers should be good to go for the NCAA Tournament. The important point to make here is that if Memphis does lose to SMU, that would move the Tigers much closer to the bubble, such that they would really need to beat Houston at home this coming weekend. Obviously, Memphis wants to beat Houston very badly — that is a reality no matter what else happens — but the Tigers do not want to be in a spot where they absolutely must beat the Cougars to get into the NCAA Tournament. That’s why this SMU game is very, very important for Penny Hardaway and his players.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Memphis-SMU College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-SMU Odds

Memphis Tigers: -6.5 (-105)

SMU Mustangs: +6.5 (-115)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How To Watch Memphis vs. SMU

TV: ESPN2

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Memphis-SMU LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Memphis Could Cover the Spread

This is a valuable game for Memphis, as explained above. The Tigers aren’t going to look ahead to Houston because this game carries so much importance. It also has to be said that this is a homecoming game for Kendric Davis. He’s the SMU transfer who went to Memphis. You know that Kendric Davis is going to be pumped to play in this game and deliver a strong performance against his former team. SMU might be motivated to stop Davis, but Davis is a high-quality player who should be expected and trusted to do well in this game. There are several ways in which this moment will matter for Memphis, preventing the Tigers from thinking about the Houston game and thereby getting ambush. The Tigers will guard against those temptations because they have so much in front of them right here in suburban Dallas.

Why SMU Could Cover the Spread

The Mustangs want to play spoiler against Memphis in the first place. Memphis is a high-profile program. SMU and its players know that by beating Memphis, they can hugely complicated the Tigers’ lives over the next few weeks leading up to Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament. That desire to ruin Memphis would exist independent of any other unique circumstances. However, these circumstances are potent. SMU wants to welcome back Kendric Davis — now on Memphis’s roster — with an upset of the Tigers so that the Mustangs can send a message to their former teammate. The Ponies have every incentive to play their best game of the year. They are playing at home, which is an added bonus. The emotions of the occasion should help SMU play better than its record might indicate.

Final Memphis-SMU Prediction & Pick

Memphis should comfortably defeat SMU, and Kendric Davis should really help in propelling the Tigers on the road. Take Memphis.

Final Memphis-SMU Prediction & Pick: Memphis -6.5