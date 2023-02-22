The Vanderbilt Commodores (15-12) visit the LSU Tigers (12-15) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-LSU prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Vanderbilt has won five straight games and sits at 8-6 and tied for fifth place in the SEC. The Commodores covered 52% of their games while 52% went over the projected point total. LSU has lost 14 straight games and sits at 1-13 and in last place in the SEC. The Tigers covered 31% of their games while 62% went under. This will be the first matchup of the season between the conference foes. Last season, Vanderbilt won and covered 75-66 at home.

Here are the Vanderbilt-LSU college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-LSU Odds

Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-110)

LSU: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How To Watch Vanderbilt vs. LSU

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread

Vanderbilt struggled out of the gates this season thanks in part to a tough non-conference slate. The Commodores went 7-6 outside of the SEC. While they did pick up key wins over Morehead State and Pitt, they suffered brutal home losses to Southern Mississippi and Grambling. They were inconsistent to begin conference play as well, starting 3-6 and culminating in a 57-point loss to ‘Bama. Vandy has battled back since then, however, and is riding a five-game win streak into Baton Rouge. Thanks to their recent wins, the Commodores have climbed to No. 87 in KenPom and No. 87 in NET. A poor 4-8 record against Quad 1 opponents has hindered their overall resume, while a pair of losses outside the top two quadrants hasn’t done them any favors. As a result, Vanderbilt does not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt is led by senior Liam Robbins. The seven-foot forward paces the team with 15.1 PPG and 6.9 RPG. Additionally, he is one of the best shot-blockers in the country and is tied for the most blocks in the SEC with 3.0 BPG. Considering how well the big man has played of late, Vanderbilt has to feel strong about their chances of covering tonight. Over his last three appearances, Robbins averaged 26.7 PPG, 10 RPG, and 2.7 BPG. A 35% three-point shooter, Robbins is a matchup nightmare and should continue his string of strong performances tonight.

For as good as Robbins has been over the last three games of their win streak, junior Turin Lawrence was the one who kick-started their winning. The 6’4″ guard scored 18 and then 19 points in their wins over Ole Miss and Tennessee to lead them to victory. For the season, Lawrence ranks second on the team with 11.0 PPG while also chipping in 4.0 RPG.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

The 2022-23 LSU Men’s Basketball season can be told in two parts. The Tigers started the year on fire as they won 12 of their first 13 games. While their non-conference schedule was nothing to write home about, a one-point loss to Kansas State and notable wins over Akron and Wake Forest were certainly resume-builders. LSU appeared to be legit following their first SEC game when they beat then-ninth-ranked Arkansas. The Tigers have cratered since then and have lost 14 consecutive games. Considering LSU is still looking for their first win of the calendar year, they’ve nose-dived down the advanced rankings. LSU sits at No. 145 in KenPom and No. 157 in NET. Their 2-13 record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents has crippled their overall resume. Consequently, LSU does not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

LSU is led by senior KJ Williams. The 6’10” forward leads the team with 16 PPG and 7.3 RPG. He is a lethal shooter from beyond the arc as well where he averages 1.6 threes per game while shooting them at a 41% clip. The Murray State transfer remains a pest on the defensive end, averaging 1.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Look for him to bounce back tonight after a poor shooting performance over the weekend.

The X-factor for LSU tonight could be the emergence of junior Cam Hayes. The 6’2″ guard has been a solid contributor for the Tigers all season he averages 8.6 PPG, 2.4 RPG, and 2.2 APG. That being said, Hayes is coming off arguably the best game of his career and could be in store for a continued breakout. Despite their loss to South Carolina, Hayes scored 25 points, pulled down eight rebounds, and dished out four assists.

Final Vanderbilt-LSU Prediction & Pick

LSU hasn’t won a game since 2022 and I don’t see that changing tonight. Considering how hot Vanderbilt has been of late, I feel comfortable laying the points despite them being road favorites.

Final Vanderbilt-LSU Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt -2.5 (-110)