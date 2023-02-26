The Washington Huskies take on the Stanford Cardinal. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Washington Stanford prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington Stanford.

The college basketball season involves a number of plot points, one of them being hot seat coaches. We have two of them in this game. Jerod Haase of Stanford and Mike Hopkins of Washington are coaching for their jobs, desperately trying to generate momentum at the end of the season and hoping their teams can get hot at tournament time and create a surprising storyline. A resurrection is unlikely, but we have seen very improbable stories in March before. We’re going to see some shockers this month. Maybe one of these teams can hit the jackpot and use this game as a springboard into the coming weeks.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Washington-Stanford College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Washington-Stanford Odds

Washington Huskies: +6.5 (-105)

Stanford Cardinal: -6.5 (-115)

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How To Watch Washington vs. Stanford

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Washington-Stanford LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies are a weird team, but part of their weirdness is that they can be competitive at times. They lost to UCLA by only nine points on the road. They lost to Arizona by only three points on the road. They recently beat Oregon to essentially knock the Ducks off the bubble. They beat Saint Mary’s earlier this season, easily their best win of the whole campaign. They looked more athletic than Saint Mary’s in that game and were clearly the better team on that day in Anaheim at the Wooden Legacy. This team is more capable than its record would suggest, which is also a reason why Mike Hopkins is on the hot seat.

Stanford, though, is woefully bad. The Cardinal did beat Arizona a few weeks ago, but they have sharply regressed since then, losing their next three games to UCLA, USC, and then Washington State at home on Thursday night. Stanford definitely has a lot more talent than its achievements would indicate, which is why Jerod Haase is very much on the hot seat. The name being mentioned as his possible replacement if he does get fired: Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen, a former Stanford player who led the Cardinal to the 1998 Final Four.

Why Stanford Could Cover the Spread

The Washington Huskies are just not a good team. They give up way too many good shots in their zone defense. Opponents with athletic players who can maneuver around the court can carve them up. Harrison Ingram of Stanford is just such a player. He and his teammates should have a field day against the Washington zone and what is generally a very soft UW team. Stanford did have a few games earlier in February when it looked like it was finding a groove. The decisive win over Arizona was the ultimate example of that. Stanford can rediscover its groove against Washington’s defense. This is a matchup in which Stanford can get healthy.

Final Washington-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Stay away from any game between two unreliable teams. If you insist on a pick, lean to Washington because it is getting several points.

Final Washington-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Washington +6.5