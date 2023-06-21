The Florida Gators take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the College World Series. Our College World Series odds package has our Florida TCU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida TCU.

This is the first of two “leverage games” at the 2023 NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Florida has the leverage in this meeting. The Gators are one of two teams to go 2-0 in their first two games, taking the lead in the winners' bracket. TCU must beat Florida not once, but twice, to move to the CWS championship round. Florida just needs one win against the Horned Frogs to earn a spot in the final battle of the college baseball season. Wake Forest is the other winners' bracket leader. The Demon Deacons have two chances to beat LSU and advance, much as Florida gets two cracks at TCU.

Florida and TCU began this College World Series on opposite sides of the same coin. Florida scored three runs in the ninth to come back and stun Virginia in its opening game in Omaha, while TCU coughed up four runs in the ninth to lose to Oral Roberts. Florida crushed Oral Roberts after its escape versus Virginia. TCU, meanwhile, was able to shrug off that brutal loss to ORU with a win over Virginia. TCU earned a rematch on Tuesday in an elimination game versus Oral Roberts. The Frogs shut down the Golden Eagles to make their way to the last four in Nebraska.

Here are the Florida-TCU College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: Florida-TCU Odds

Florida: -1.5 (-113)

TCU: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 11.5 (-120)

Under: 11.5 (-110)

How To Watch Florida vs. TCU

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

The Gators look like the best team in the field. Wake Forest is ranked No. 1, but Florida has been playing slightly better. Wake Forest has won a pair of games which were close throughout. Florida outplayed Oral Roberts on Sunday to take a 5-1 lead before holding on for a 5-4 win. The Gators looked like a complete team in that game. The Gators have the best pitching depth of any team left in the field, and their hitters are driving the ball for extra-base hits in Omaha, generating instant offense at crucial junctures in games.

Crucially, Florida had Monday and Tuesday off, the benefit of going 2-0 in its first two games and playing on Day 1 of the College World Series instead of Day 2 (which Wake Forest did). Getting two whole days of rest gives Florida the ability to mix and match with its pitching staff. The Gators don't have to overextend their starting pitcher. They will be in a position to send two or three pitchers to the mound for 30 to 45 pitches if they want to. TCU, having played on Tuesday against Oral Roberts, doesn't have that same luxury.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

The Horned Frogs rolled through their regional and their Super Regional. In Omaha, they endured a gut punch in their first game against Oral Roberts and had to show resilience. They passed the test in each of their last two games against Virginia and the rematch versus Oral Roberts. Now that TCU has learned how to take a punch, this team will go up against Florida with no fear. TCU's bullpen blew one game in Omaha, but that bullpen bounced back in each of the next two games. If Florida doesn't get out to an early lead, TCU can win this game late.

Final Florida-TCU Prediction & Pick

Florida really does look like the class of the field, and its pitchers are a lot more rested than TCU's. Take the Gators.

Final Florida-TCU Prediction & Pick: Florida -1.5