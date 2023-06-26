The LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals. Our College World Series odds package has our LSU Florida prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU Florida.

This is it. This is the last game of the 2023 NCAA College World Series. One SEC team will win a national championship, the other will be able to say it went the distance in defeat. Two top-five teams have proved they are the best of the best, but only one can win. There's a lot to chew on before the grand finale of the college baseball season.

Here are the LSU-Florida Game 3 College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: LSU-Florida Game 3 Odds

LSU: -1.5 (+122)

Florida: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 8.5 (-130)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch LSU vs Florida Game 3

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

The conversation surrounding this game begins with the status of Tiger staff ace Paul Skenes. Because LSU lost its second game of the College World Series, it had to play two additional elimination games before the CWS finals. LSU played five games before the finals, while Florida played only three. LSU had to throw Skenes against Wake Forest in the winner-take-all semifinal game on Thursday. Crucially, however, Friday was an off day for LSU. The CWS finals did not begin until Saturday. Had they started on Friday, Skenes would not have been able to pitch at all in this series, but with the off day, Skenes should be available for this game. How long? That's the real million-dollar question. Whether he starts or comes in as a reliever is uncertain, but it's hard to think LSU won't use Skenes for at least three innings in this game, pending his pitch count. LSU would probably love to get four or five innings from a starter and be tied or leading heading into the sixth. You could see Skenes pitch the final four innings to give LSU a late-game hammer. That's purely speculative, but in terms of best-case scenarios which don't involve the Tigers scoring eight runs in the first few innings, that would be at or near the top.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

The Gators didn't have to use closer Brandon Neely on Sunday due to their 24-4 blowout win. They gave their high-end bullpen arms some rest, so they're definitely not maxed out for this game. The other point which has to be made is that after a bad hitting performance in Game 1 of this series on Saturday, Florida crushed the ball on Sunday and performed not only up to standard, but beyond anyone's realistic expectations. The simple reality that Florida hitters were seeing the ball well out of the pitcher's hand and were driving the ball in what is normally a pitcher-friendly ballpark should give the Gators a lot of confidence heading into Monday night's championship game. When so many different hitters have good days at the ballpark, that can often spill over to the very next day, especially when it's the same opponent. If Paul Skenes doesn't start this game for LSU, Florida could jump out to a multi-run lead and limit Skenes' level of influence in (and on) this game.

Final LSU-Florida Prediction & Pick

We don't know when Skenes will pitch, but he probably will pitch at least three innings. If he pitches well in those three innings, that gives Florida a more narrow path. This game is very fragile and uncertain, so the ultimate recommendation is to not bet on this game before the first pitch. Get information on Skenes and maybe look at the first two or three innings before making a live in-game play.

Final LSU-Florida Prediction & Pick: LSU -1.5