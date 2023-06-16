The Virginia Cavaliers take on the Florida Gators in Omaha, Nebraska. Our College World Series odds package has our Virginia Florida prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Virginia Florida.

This is an opening game for both teams in Omaha at the College World Series. The winner goes to the winners' bracket game on Sunday evening against the winner of the Oral Roberts-TCU contest. The loser goes to the losers' bracket and plays the Sunday afternoon (midday) game versus the ORU-TCU loser. It's self-evident how big this game is: Any team which loses its first game in Omaha has to win each of its next four games (if it gets that far) to reach the CWS championship round. No one wants to lose that first game and then eliminate its margin of error for the rest of the week in the Heartland of America.

Florida dealt with elimination-game pressure in its own regional, losing to Texas Tech and then needing to win three consecutive elimination games to beat Texas Tech and advance. Florida was much stronger and more airtight in the Super Regionals, shutting down South Carolina's offense and winning two straight games to return to Omaha. Florida might have the best pitching of any of the eight teams in Nebraska. If games are low-scoring, the Gators will like their chances.

Virginia has good pitching in its own right, and that pitching contained East Carolina in the Charlottesville Regional. UVA shut down the Pirates and was able to take command of that weekend. Virginia advanced to the Super Regionals for an all-ACC battle against Duke. UVA lost to the Blue Devils in a tense 5-4 opener, but then the Hoos busted loose at the plate and shelled the Devils for 26 runs in the next two games. A 14-4 win in Game 2 and a 12-2 rout in Game 3 sent Virginia to Omaha.

Here are the Virginia-Florida College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: Virginia-Florida Odds

Virginia: +1.5 (-192)

Florida: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 10.5 (-104)

Under: 10.5 (-128)

How To Watch Virginia vs. Florida

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread

Virginia's 5-4 loss to Duke was painful in last week's Super Regionals. The Hoos led the game 4-3 heading into the eighth inning. They almost caught a fly ball which would have limited damage, but they fell behind 5-4 heading into the ninth. They hit a long fly ball to the wall with runners on base, but the ball was caught for the final out. That kind of loss could have stung the Cavaliers, but instead, they won the next two games by a combined score of 26-6 to advance to Omaha. That shows how resilient and talented this team is. If that's the team which shows up in Nebraska, UVA is probably going to win this game, and probably more games over the course of the week.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

The Gators' ability to win three elimination games in their regional clearly gave them confidence. They looked like a much better team against South Carolina in the supers. If Florida gets the pitching it is capable of, the Gators will take a lot of pressure off their offense and can separate themselves from the competition in Omaha. UF just defeated an SEC opponent, South Carolina, in the supers. The SEC has been a better college baseball conference this season, so the Gators have to think they can take on an ACC team and win the day when it's all said and done.

Final Virginia-Florida Prediction & Pick

Florida's pitching is great. Virginia's pitching is very good. The best play here is the under, not a team side on the run line.

