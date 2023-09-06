The Washington Commanders are signing veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder to their practice squad, according to a Wednesday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“Reunion: The #Commanders are signing WR Jamison Crowder to their practice squad, source said, putting him back with the team that drafted him,” Rapoport wrote. “A potential early season call up.”

The Commanders selected Crowder in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The former Duke receiver spent four seasons with Washington before he signed with the New York Jets in 2019. He played in four games for the Buffalo Bills in 2022, recording a total of 60 receiving yards and six receptions.

Washington announced the signing of 15 players to its practice squad in August. Offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu, safety Terrell Burgess, quarterback Jake Fromm and running back Derrick Gore were among the Commanders' signees. Burgess, a one-time Super Bowl champion, split time with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Fromm played in three games during the 2023 NFL preseason, including a 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that saw him finish with 144 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Seven wide receivers, including Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, were listed on Washington's initial 53-man roster. All three receivers took starting roles on the Commanders' depth chart. Receivers Mitchell Tinsley, Dyami Brown, Byron Pringle and Dax Milne rounded out the team's options at receiver.

The Commanders finished the 2022 season in 22nd place in the NFL with 3,783 receiving yards, according to NFL.com. Their 24 receiving touchdowns put them on pace with the New Orleans Saints. McLaurin led the Commanders in receiving yards with 1,191 last season. Samuel, a former second-round selection for the Carolina Panthers, took second place on the roster with 656 yards.