The ongoing litigation against former Coppin State basketball coach Juan Dixon just got a major update. Baltimore Circuit Court judge Melissa K. Copeland dismissed the lawsuit against Dixon, based on legal grounds. The complaint, however, can be amended.

“At this juncture, we are very much at the very beginning of the case,” Copeland said of her ruling.

A lawsuit was filed by Ibn Williams, a former Coppin State basketball player who alleged that a member of the program blackmailed and sexually assaulted him. The lawsuit also asserted that the university failed to protect him and other student-athletes. The complaint specifically identified former teammate turned director of player development Lucian Brownlee as a member of the program.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to the lawsuit, Wiliams was deceived to send images of a sexual nature to what appeared to be a woman he met on the internet. Williams believed that the images were meant to be private. He later discovered that the person he sent the images to was Lucian Brownlee, who threatened to release the images publicly if Williams didn't adhere to his demands.

Dixon told Williams that Brownlee was mentally ill and struggled emotionally. Williams was also told that Coppin State athletics director Derek Carter knew about what was occurring. However, upon filing a formal complaint with the institution, officials questioned Williams about his past sexual experiences and orientation. Williams has since transferred to Morehouse College and played point guard for the Maroon Tigers last season.

Juan Dixon was fired from his position as Coppin State basketball coach in March in the wake of the investigation.