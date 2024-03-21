Bellator Championship Series: Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore continues with the main event between Corey Anderson and Karl Moore for the vacant Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. Anderson was able to get back on track in his fight after suffering his first defeat inside the Bellator cage meanwhile, Moore has yet to taste defeat in his Bellator career winning all four fights as he makes his first title bid on Friday night. With that said, check out our Bellator Championship Series odds for our Anderson-Moore prediction and pick.
Corey Anderson (17-6) was on his way to becoming Bellator's undisputed light heavyweight championship until an accidental clash of heads derailed that opportunity. Unfortunately, he dropped the rematch against the aforementioned former light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov. However, he was able to get back on track in his last winning a split decision over Phil Davis and now will be getting his second crack at becoming champion when he takes on Karl Moore for the vacant light heavyweight championship this Friday night in Belfast, Ireland.
Karl Moore (12-2) is part of the new wave of Irish MMA fighters to take over Bellator's roster with a perfect 4-0 record inside the Bellator cage. His four dominant victories with the promotion have now set him up with the biggest fight of his career when he looks to become the first champion from Ireland in Bellator history when he takes on Corey Anderson at the very first installment of Bellator's Championship Series.
Here are the Bellator Championship Series Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
Bellator Championship Series: Corey Anderson-Karl Moore Odds
Corey Anderson: -500
Karl Moore: +375
Over 2.5 rounds: -180
Under 2.5 rounds: +150
Why Corey Anderson Will Win
Corey “Overtime” Anderson faces Karl Moore in the Bellator Championship Series main event which is on Friday and this fight will determine who becomes the new light heavyweight champion. Anderson comes in as the heavy favorite due to his history with UFC and an impressive run at Bellator.
The greatest asset that Anderson has is his complete game. He has powerful wrestling paired with a positional control-based top game that keeps improving on striking aspects. Although Moore will be a tough test for him, it would be important to see how well he can choose where to have this combat since this is likely to pose a stiff challenge against the contender.
Unlike Moore whose chin remains unreliable while intending to throw out his punches, Anderson’s remained firm over time. More importantly, based on his past wrestling background, Anderson should be capable of neutralizing Moore’s stand-up threat with takedown defense and skillful grappling. As a result of these tactics being employed by the wrestler, Moore will lose energy which is bound to end up in either strikes or a submission that will happen later during the contest.
Additionally, superior experience belongs to Anderson. The fighter was opposed by some of the best talent across various divisions fighting under the bright lights of UFC and Bellator, Moore had faced mainly competition from regional-level guys. Championship fights have their pressure factor especially when it comes to composure issues such as those possessed by Anderson could make all the difference.
Why Karl Moore Will Win
The Friday’s headliner of the Bellator Championship Series is for the vacant light heavyweight title, however, is poised for a potential upset. Corey Anderson might be favored by experience and skills on his side but Karl Moore, an Irishman that nobody believes in stands a good chance of doing something no one could ever imagine.
Moore’s greatest weapon has always been his ability to knock an opponent down. Though Anderson has a strong chin, nobody is immune to a well-placed punch and Moore has both of them. His attack may not be as technical as Anderson’s but this raw power becomes the ultimate equalizer.
Furthermore, Karl Moore’s unconventional style can disrupt Anderson’s established strategies. Moore can throw punches from weird angles with unpredictable timing and he isn’t afraid to do that. This kind of unpredictability will make Anderson hesitate and give him space for a fight-ending strike.
Furthermore, Moore has an unwavering self-belief and the heart of a true champion. He is unbeaten in Bellator with a lot of momentum entering into the contest. On the other hand, though battle-hardened, Anderson has faltered on big stages before now where expectation weighs heavily on him.
Never underrate a hungry fighter with nothing to lose; Karl Moore will silence all critics here tonight. However formidable an adversary Anderson might be, his systematic style could play right into Moore’s power-punching hands. We are about to witness one of the biggest upsets in recent Bellator history if this Irish underdog escapes early takedown attempts and lands that career-changing blow.
Final Corey Anderson-Karl Moore Prediction & Pick
This light heavyweight championship bout between these two formidable opponents, Corey Anderson and Karl Moore should be one exciting fight for the Irish fans. As far as this fight goes, Karl Moore is a sturdy adversary but Corey Anderson is better than him. Expect early dominance from Anderson through his wrestling masterclass, he’ll grind down and mentally break Moore before securing victory and finally becoming the new Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion.
Final Corey Anderson-Karl Moore Prediction & Pick: Corey Anderson (-500), Over 2.5 Rounds (-180)