Dalton Schultz MRI results on knee injury bodes well for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys upset last year’s Super Bowl finalists on Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. However, star tight end Dalton Schultz suffered a knee injury in the contest. On Monday, he underwent an MRI to determine the severity. Thankfully, he dodged a serious injury. Via Michael Gehlken:

“Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz received good news in this morning’s MRI: Damage to right knee could have been more substantial, and he’s expected to avoid a significant absence, person close to situation said. Schultz suffered injury late in Sunday’s win over Bengals.”

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz received good news in this morning's MRI: Damage to right knee could have been more substantial, and he's expected to avoid a significant absence, person close to situation said. Schultz suffered injury late in Sunday's win over Bengals. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 19, 2022

This is very good news for the Cowboys because they’re already dealing with a plethora of health issues. QB Dak Prescott is still sidelined for a couple more weeks at the minimum, while Michael Gallup is still working back from an ACL tear last season. The number of targets out wide is already limited and losing Schultz for an extended period of time would hurt.

That doesn’t mean he’ll be able to play in Week 3, though. Schultz does have an injury, it’s just not serious. Backup TE Jake Ferguson will step in and handle the duties if Schultz is unavailable.

Schultz wasn’t too involved in the offense on Sunday, registering just two catches for 18 yards. He had seven receptions for 62 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next up for the Cowboys is the surprisingly unbeaten New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Hopefully, Cooper Rush can pick up where he left off and lead Dallas to another win. Stay tuned for updates on Schultz’s status for that contest.