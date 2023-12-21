The Arizona Coyotes visit the San Jose Sharks as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Arizona Coyotes travel to northern California to take on the San Jose Sharks Thursday night. Check out our NHL odds series as we give you a Coyotes-Sharks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Coyotes are having a much better season this year. Arizona is 16-13-2, and their 34 points puts them fifth in the Central division. The Coyotes have also won their last three games. The Coyotes played the Sharks on December 15, and that was a low-scoring game. Arizona won 1-0. Matias Macceli netted the only goal in the win. Connor Ingram made 21 saves on 21 shots.

The Sharks are 9-20-3 this season, and they have lost their last three games. In the game against the Coyotes earlier, the Sharks did not score. However, they still played decently well. Kaapo Kahkonen made 23 saves on 24 shots, and six of them came on the powerplay.

The Coyotes have not confirmed their goalie for the night yet, but the Sharks will have Mackenzie Blackwood in net.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Coyotes-Sharks Odds

Arizona Coyotes: ML (-160)

San Jose Sharks: ML (+132)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Coyotes vs. Sharks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Hulu/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

In the first game with the Sharks, the Coyotes allowed just 21 shots. The Sharks are the worst scoring team in the NHL, so they already struggle to light the lamp. If they do not get a lot of shots off, the Sharks will not score. If the Coyotes can control the puck, and make sure the Sharks have another low shot total, they will cover the spread.

Two things the Coyotes did really well against the Sharks in the first game was stay out of the penalty box, and win the faceoffs. Arizona finished the first game with zero penalty minutes. That is not easy to do, and making sure the other team never has an advantage is an easy way to give yourself a chance to win. Arizona also won 35 of the 56 faceoffs. They dominated puck possession, and that is a big reason for their win earlier this season, as well. If Arizona can do it again, they will win.

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose is back to their losing ways, and it is tough to see the upside again. One thing the Sharks need to do is play well in net. The Sharks do not score, so the defense has to really step up. Blackwood is in net, and he is not the best. However, his save percentage sits at .897. That is not terrible, but Blackwood will have to better than that to win this game.

The Sharks held the Coyotes to 24 shots in the first meeting. This means the Sharks were able to crowd the crease, and make sure the Coyotes did not have many open shooting lanes. San Jose needs to make sure the Coyotes do not get a lot of shots off in this one. That will help them win the game.

Final Coyotes-Sharks Prediction & Pick

I do not like betting on the Sharks. They struggle often, and I am not going to start betting them in this game. I will take the Coyotes moneyline as I do not trust Arizona to win by two or more.

Final Coyotes-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Coyotes (-160), Under 6.5 (-128)