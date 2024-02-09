It is a Big East Saturday match-up as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Xavier prediction and pick.

It is a Big East Saturday match-up as Creighton faces Xavier. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Xavier prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Creighton enters the game sitting at 16-7 on the year, but 7-5 in conference play. That places them in fourth palce in the conference this year. After starting the conference season slow, with losses to Villanova and Marquette, Creighton won four in a row before falling to UCONN. They then won three more, including a tight road win over Seton Hall. Still, they have stumbled in their last two games. First, Creighton had a seven-point lead at the half against Butler, but the second half would be back and forth, with multiple lead changes. Ultimately, Butler would win 99-98. The last time out, they would fall to Providence by four.

Meanwhile, Xavier comes into the game sitting at 13-10 on the year and tied with Creighton in the Big East standings. The neter the game winning their last three in conference play. First, it was an 88-77 win over St. John's before dismantling DePaul. Last time out, it was a tight game with Villanova. Xavier consistently took the lead but also failed to pull away. The would finish the game winning 56-53. This will also be the second time these two teams have faced. Crighton won the last time out at home, beating Xavier 85-78.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Xavier Odds

Creighton: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +106

Xavier: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch Creighton vs. Xavier

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is 18th this year in KenPom adjusted efficiency rankings and has been solid on both sides of the court. They are 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 38th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Creighton is 27th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting fifth in effective field goal percentage. Baylor Scheierman leads the way this year. He comes into the game with 18.6 points per game this year. Further, he has 3.86 assists per game. He is one of three guys averaging over 15 points per game on the season. Trey Alexander comes in with 17.2 points per game and also is dishing the ball well, with 4.7 assists per game. Rounding out the top guys is Ryan Kalkbrenner. He comes in with 16.5 points per game while shooting 62.5 percent from the field this year.

Creighton comes in ranked 30th in the nation in rebounds per game on the year and first in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. This is led by Scheierman and Kalkbrenner as well. Scheirerman comes into the game with 8.4 rebounds per game this year, while Kalkbrenner comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game. Trey Alexander has also been solid, with 6.0 rebounds per game on the year.

Creighton is 98th in the nation in points against per game this year, while sitting 18th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. One of the big helps is Kalkbrenner. He comes into the game with 2.6 blocks per game, while consistently forcing bad shots down low. Meanwhile, Trey Alexander has a steal per game, but this is an area Creighton can improve. They averaged just 3.8 steals per game this year while turning the ball over 10.7 times per game.

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

Xavier sits 37th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 54th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Xavier is 88th in the nation in points per game, but they are 2240th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Quincy Olivari leads Xavier. Olivari comes in averaging 18.9 points per game this year while shooting 44.1 percent from the field this year.

Further, he shoots 45.0 percent from three this year.

Furthermore, Desmond Calude has been solid with 16.0 points per game this year. He is also shooting 41.1 percent from the field this year. Rounding out the top scorers this year is Dayvion McKnight. He has 11.6 points per game this year but is also the leader in dishing the rock. He comes in with 5.0 assists per game this year.

Xavier is 16th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Still, they are 219th in defensive rebound percentage this year but are 80th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate. This is led by Abou Ousmane. He comes in with 6.7 rebounds per game this year and has been solid in offensive rebounding this year, with nearly half of his rebiunds coing on the offensive end. Also helping out is Quincy Olivary, who comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game this year. Further, Gytis Nemeiksa comes in with 5.0 rebounds per game this year.

Xavier ranks 163rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, but they are 43rd in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Dayvion McKnight has 1.4 steals per game this year while being one of four players this year with one steal or more per game. Quincy Olivari comes in with 1.2 steals per game as well, while Abou Ousmane comes in with 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Final Creighton-Xavier Prediction & Pick

Creighton comes in struggling heavily in the last two games. Further, they have covered the spread just once in their last seven games, and just three times in their last 14. Xavier has covered in five of their last eight games overall. Creighton is the better team and should win due to their dominance on the board. They have the better offense, and could easily come away with the win in this one.

Final Creighton-Xavier Prediction & Pick: Crieghton ML (+106)