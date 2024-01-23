Cris Cyborg wants her shot at revenge with the women's MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes after she hinted at a potential return to the octagon.

The combat sports world collectively held its breath in June 2023 when Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes, the undisputed queen of the UFC’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions, announced her retirement. Citing a desire to focus on family life and other endeavors, Nunes left a void in the women’s MMA landscape that felt impossible to fill. Her reign of dominance, punctuated by two-division championship gold and victories over nearly every top contender, cemented her as arguably the greatest female fighter of all time.

But in a recent interview, whispers of a potential Nunes comeback have begun to swirl. Social media posts hinting at unfinished business as she sees herself as a champion, and even Dana White himself acknowledging the possibility of a return have fueled the speculation. Could the Lioness be tempted back into the octagon?

The GOAT of womens MMA announced her potential return to the sport and nobody is even talking about it😐💀 pic.twitter.com/sCDKAvslGq — MMA CHICK🧜🏼‍♀️ (@MMACHICK_) January 21, 2024

The reasons for a comeback are compelling. Still in her prime at 35, Nunes left with little to prove. Having already conquered two weight classes, her will to fight and test herself against the best fighters in the world is something that she still strives for even during retirement. The unfinished business with certain rivals, particularly Cris Cyborg, might prove too alluring to resist.

Speaking of Cyborg, the Brazilian featherweight legend wasted no time in reacting to the rumors of a Nunes return. In a recent interview, Cyborg issued a blistering challenge, declaring, “I am 10-0 since that night in 2018. If Amanda Nunes returns maybe it’s time Cris Cyborg returns to UFC”.

The Cyborg vs. Nunes rivalry stands as one of the most epic in MMA history. Their 2017 encounter, ending in a first-round knockout by Nunes, remains a controversial flashpoint, with Cyborg alleging weight-cutting irregularities on Nunes’ part. A rematch, under the UFC banner, would be a blockbuster event, drawing immense global attention and settling the score once and for all.

However, a Nunes return is far from a foregone conclusion. The UFC president, Dana White, has admitted that negotiations would be complex, involving financial considerations, weight class stipulations, and potentially even concessions regarding Cyborg’s return to the promotion. Furthermore, Nunes herself has remained largely ambiguous about her future plans, keeping fans and media alike on the edge of their seats.

One thing is certain, the mere hint of an Amanda Nunes comeback has sent shockwaves through the MMA world. The return of the Lioness would not only reshape the women’s MMA landscape but also reignite one of the most captivating rivalries in combat sports history. Whether Cyborg’s call is answered or Nunes chooses to remain in her golden retirement, the saga continues to unfold, keeping fight fans around the world eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

So, will Amanda Nunes roar back into the octagon? Will Cris Cyborg make a triumphant UFC return? And will the two warriors finally settle their epic rivalry? Only time will tell, but there is one thing that we know and that is the next chapter in this saga promises to be nothing short of explosive.