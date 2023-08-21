The Eagles take on the Gunners! It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, starring our Crystal Palace-Arsenal prediction, pick, and how to watch guide!

The Glaziers are in a good start this season. They defeated newly-promoted Sheffield United in a low-scoring affair at Bramall Lane, with Odsonne Edouard scoring from Jordan Ayew's pass while Sam Johnstone secured a clean sheet.

The Gunners are in a four-game unbeaten run so far, with a Community Shield trophy in that stretch. The Gooners are victors in their home game against Nottingham Forest last timeout.

Here are the Crystal Palace-Arsenal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Crystal Palace-Arsenal Odds

Crystal Palace: +370

Arsenal: -135

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -112

Under 2.5 Goals: -121

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Crystal Palace Can Beat Arsenal

Crystal Palace finished 11th in the previous Premier League season, thanks to the impressive work of manager Roy Hodgson in keeping the club in the top flight after a difficult period under former manager Patrick Vieira. However, their performance has been inconsistent over the past year, currently placing them in ninth position in the league table.

Hodgson has implemented a more proactive approach, focusing on getting his key players involved in advanced areas of the pitch. In their recent match against Sheffield United, Crystal Palace secured a 1-0 victory. They dominated possession, holding the ball for 68% of the match, and had a significant advantage in shots, with a 24-8 lead. They also managed to put eight shots on target compared to Sheffield United's one. In Hodgson's second spell as manager, Crystal Palace has averaged 1.75 goals per game in their home league matches.

When it comes to their history against Arsenal, Crystal Palace has struggled, winning only one out of their eight Premier League encounters. Their sole victory against Arsenal in the competition came in April 2022, with a convincing 3-0 scoreline. While Crystal Palace has the potential to cause an upset, they will be facing one of the strongest teams in England.

Last season, Crystal Palace accumulated 45 points, with 28 of those points earned at their home ground, Selhurst Park. Their victory against Arsenal in April 2022 was part of their unbeaten home record (3 wins, 2 draws, 0 losses) since Hodgson took charge. Although Crystal Palace has bid farewell to the iconic Wilfried Zaha, who moved to Turkey, they still have talented players like Odsonne Edouard, who scored the winning goal against Sheffield United, and Eberechi Eze, their top scorer with 10 goals and four assists. They will also receive support from Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, who have contributed four and three goals respectively. However, Crystal Palace will be missing Will Hughes, Matheus Franca, Nathan Ferguson, Malcolm Ebiowei, and Michael Olise due to injury.

In goal, Crystal Palace can rely on Sam Johnstone, their number one goalkeeper who started nine games last season, recording three clean sheets and an impressive 76.5% save percentage.

Why Arsenal Can Beat Crystal Palace

Arsenal enters this match as the favorites, having established themselves as a dominant force in the first half of the previous season and showing impressive form over the past year. Currently sitting in fourth place in the Premier League standings, the Gunners have started the season strongly, securing a Community Shield victory over Manchester City and defeating Nottingham Forest in their EPL opener.

In their match against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal's goals came from the talented Bukayo Saka and 24-year-old Eddie Nketiah, who formed a formidable attacking trio alongside Martinelli. This attacking prowess is expected to be on display once again as Arsenal aims to secure their second consecutive victory and continue their pursuit of the title.

When it comes to their record against Crystal Palace, Arsenal has historically had the upper hand. Out of the 53 matches played between the two teams, Arsenal has emerged victorious in 31, while Crystal Palace has managed 16 wins. In the previous season, Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace on both occasions, winning 2-0 at Selhurst Park and 4-1 at the Emirates. Since 1994, Arsenal has only lost three times to Crystal Palace (15-9-3) in all competitions. With such a strong historical record, Arsenal will approach this match with confidence.

Last season, Arsenal made an impressive start, winning nine consecutive matches and suffering only one defeat (12-1-1) before the World Cup break. The team has further strengthened its attacking options and has set their sights on the league title. With 88 goals scored last season, second only to Manchester City, Arsenal possesses a formidable attacking force. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, scored 40 goals. Arsenal's opening five-match winning streak last season demonstrates their understanding of the relentless pace required to compete with top teams like Manchester City, and they will be determined not to slip up at this stage.

Under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal boasts a talented squad and aims to challenge Manchester City for the title this season. Players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli showcased their abilities against Nottingham Forest and will be eager to make an impact once again. Last season, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka combined to score the majority of Arsenal's goals, with each player reaching double figures. The team has also made notable additions, including highly sought-after midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham and the speedy Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

However, Arsenal will be without Jurrien Timber due to an ACL injury sustained during his league debut against Nottingham Forest. Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny are also not expected to feature in this match. On a positive note, David Raya could make his debut for Arsenal, and Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to return to action “very soon.”

Final Crystal Palace-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Palace will make this an interesting one in their home court but the Gunners are too good to be discredited.

Final Crystal Palace-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (-135), Over 2.5 goals (-112)