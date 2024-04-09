The Chicago Cubs take on the San Diego Padres. Our MLB odds series has our Cubs Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs Padres.
The San Diego Padres had a really bad time winning close games in 2023. They let a lot of tough, tense ballgames slip through their fingers, and they were a terrible eighth- and ninth-inning team, one of the more scrutinized developments in the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Over the past weekend, the Padres lost a pair of 3-2 games to the San Francisco Giants. San Diego went through a six-game stretch in which it failed to score more than four runs. In five of those games, the Padres failed to score more than three runs. That week of baseball felt a lot like 2023. The Padres needed to do something to shake things up and go in a different direction.
Monday night against the Cubs, the Padres might have found the spark which can ignite them and change the course of their journey in 2024. The Padres were down 8-0 after five innings, heading for almost-certain defeat. Another Petco Park crowd was about to be disappointed after a frustrating 2023 season in which the Padres were 44-37 at home — not terrible, but certainly not as strong as San Diegans hoped for. However, just when all seemed lost on Monday night, the Padres scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull within one run. Then Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the bottom of the eighth to give the Friars a stunning 9-8 win. That's the kind of win which can change everything for a team. It sets the stage for a very interesting Tuesday game in this series.
Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Cubs-Padres MLB odds.
MLB Odds: Cubs-Padres Odds
Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-152)
San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+126)
Over: 8 (-110)
Under: 8 (-110)
How To Watch Cubs vs. Padres
TV: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs) / MLB (Padres) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT
Why The Cubs Could Cover the Spread
The Cubs are coming off an absolutely brutal loss. In August or September, that kind of loss might be soul-crushing. In April, that kind of loss is an invitation to get back on the bicycle and simply refocus. The Cubs have a new manager, Craig Counsell, who has proven himself with the Milwaukee Brewers and knows how to have a steady hand at the helm of a big-league dugout and ballclub.
The Cubs had a good series over the weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers. One really bad loss to the Padres probably won't be enough to derail them this early in the season and send them into a downward spiral. This team should be able to bounce back. The fact that it scored eight runs in a game started by Yu Darvish of the Padres bodes well for Chicago. Guys are swinging the bat.
Why The Padres Could Cover the Spread
After Monday's eight-run comeback, tying the largest in team history, the Padres should be full of belief and confidence as they take the field in their home ballyard. The Padres started horribly on Monday. Expect them to start a lot better on Tuesday and take charge in this game rather than playing from behind. The Padres are under a lot of pressure to match expectations in 2024 after falling short in 2023. Monday could be the moment this team began to relax and hit its stride.
Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick
Both teams are saddled with high expectations for the season, and have shown they shouldn't be trusted. This is a coin-flip game, exactly the kind of game to stay away from as a bettor.
Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5