The Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Our MLB odds series has our Cubs Pirates prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs Pirates.

The Chicago Cubs have been getting good results from other games involving the teams battling them for National League wild card spots. The San Francisco Giants have been losing a lot of games. So have the Miami Marlins. So have the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs are currently in playoff position, ahead of those other three teams while the Arizona Diamondbacks have joined them in an N.L. wild card position as of August 26. The Cubs are not a complete team. Starting pitching depth is a concern, especially in light of Marcus Stroman's injury. The bullpen has some weak points, notably Michael Fulmer. David Ross plays Patrick Wisdom more than he should, and there are a few holes in the batting order. However, when Cody Bellinger is healthy, the Cubs are a solid, winning team. When Bellinger got hurt, the Cubs' fortunes declined. When he came back, the Cubs improved again. A recent trade for Jeimer Candelario has worked out really well, and the Cubs — thanks to an 8-2 surge in late July — went from being likely sellers to being buyers at the trade deadline. They caught the wave and rode it, and they did so just in time. Given the mediocrity of the National League — the Philadelphia Phillies are the only wild card team with a record which is at least 10 games over .500 right now — the Cubs are currently holding a playoff spot despite their many flaws. We will see if they can hang on over the next five weeks.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are sending Colin Selby to the mound. He has pitched fewer than 10 innings this season. He is an unproven pitcher and someone the Cubs should be able to get to early.

Also, the Pirates and ace Mitch Keller just beat the Cubs. Pittsburgh does not have an advantage over the Cubs when Keller or Johan Oviedo, their two best starters, aren't throwing. Chicago should be able to score several runs in this game. As long as its own pitching staff doesn't implode, Chicago should be able to win this game by multiple runs. This is a really good bounce-back spot for the Cubs, who are unlikely to lose two straight games to a Pittsburgh team which is generally inferior.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have some upside, but they are a frustrating and volatile team. They often play to the level of their competition. They are good enough to win a series from the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays, but they can stumble against a lot of ordinary opponents and let games slip through their fingers. The Pirates are not facing high-end Chicago pitchers, either. Javier Assad will try to get the Cubs five or six innings in this game, but this is not the front of the Cubs' rotation. Pittsburgh has a really good chance of scoring several runs versus middle-rotation arms.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick

This is a good bounce-back spot for Chicago, which should score at least five if not more runs. Take the Cubs here.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5