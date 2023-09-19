Dennis Allen's net worth in 2023 is $10 million. Allen is getting his second shot at leading a team as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, and he will do whatever it takes to hold on to this job for longer than the first one. Let's look at Dennis Allen's net worth in 2023.

Dennis Allen's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $10 million

Allen is a football lifer, coaching various college and pro teams since 1996. He finally has a second chance to sign some big contracts as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Dennis Allen's net worth in 2023 sits at about $10 million, according to SportsKeeda.

Allen was born on Sept. 22, 1972, in Atlanta. He played football at Texas A&M on the defensive side as a safety. In the 1994 and 1995 seasons, Allen started 21 games on a top-five defensive unit in the nation. He signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent but didn't make the team.

Dennis Allen's early coaching career

After being cut from the Bills, Allen returned to Texas A&M to become a graduate assistant coach under R.C. Slocum. For learning to be a coach, Allen had one of the best mentors he could ever have. Allen worked with the team from 1996 to 1999, pursuing a master's degree while coaching the secondary. In 2000, Allen moved to the University of Tulsa to become the Golden Hurricanes' secondary coach.

Allen would never return to the college game after opting to join the Atlanta Falcons as a defensive quality control coordinator. He held the position for two seasons until the Falcons promoted him to defensive assistant.

The New Orleans Saints hired Allen for his first stint with the team, giving him the position of assistant defensive line coach. He held the role for two years until working with the position group he was most comfortable with and taking over the secondary. The Saints' secondary was a big part of their Super Bowl XLIV win, ranking third in the league in interceptions.

Dennis Allen's first major coaching jobs

Due to his success with the Saints, the Denver Broncos named Allen their defensive coordinator for the 2011 season. He couldn't replicate his success, as the team ranked 23rd in yards allowed.

Despite an abysmal year as defensive coordinator of the Broncos, the Oakland Raiders hired Allen as their head coach for the 2012 season. The Raiders also didn't have any sustained success with Allen at the helm, however, it wasn't entirely his fault. The front office made some questionable moves in the offseason leading up to Allen's hiring.

In his first season, the team went 4-12, and they were in cap trouble with not many draft picks. Allen tried to make some controversial moves with his roster in the 2013 season to kickstart his team, but all of the moves failed. After another 4-12 season in 2013 and four straight losses to start the 2014 season, Allen was fired.

Dennis Allen returns to the Saints

Saints hire Dennis Allen as new head coach. pic.twitter.com/bxljdYO17k — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2022

The Saints gave Allen a second chance in 2015, hiring him as a senior defensive assistant. Midway through the season, Rob Ryan was fired, leading to Allen being promoted to defensive coordinator. Allen held the position of defensive coordinator for the next six seasons in New Orleans, performing well enough to get another head-coaching opportunity.

The Saints promoted Allen to head coach on Feb. 8, 2022, to replace Sean Payton. The terms of the deal were undisclosed. Allen's team performed much better in his second tenure as head coach, achieving a record of 7-10.

Allen is sure to relish the chance of being the head coach eight years after failing as the leader of the Raiders. It isn't easy to get one of 32 jobs in the NFL, so when you secure the contract, you don't want to lose it. Nevertheless, was Dennis Allen's net worth in 2023 a surprise?