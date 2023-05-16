ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Denver Nuggets have looked every bit the part of the Western Conference’s number-one seed. They’ve thoroughly dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves and a depleted Phoenix Suns side with relative ease. Now, they face their biggest challenge yet in the Los Angeles Lakers, a rematch of the 2020 NBA Bubble Western Conference Finals.

With Nuggets-Lakers set to start off on Tuesday night, here are four (4) bold predictions for Game 1 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

#4 – Lakers quiet Jamal Murray in Game 1

Nikola Jokic is indisputably the Nuggets’ best player, but Jamal Murray has played like a true alpha alongside the two-time MVP winner. It’s his first postseason run since the aforementioned Nuggets-Lakers matchup in 2020 and yet it feels like he’s hardly missed a beat.

He’s averaged 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game across 11 contests thus far. He’s erupted for 40 points already and has been the perfect offensive outlet in tandem with Jokic.

The Lakers, however, know a thing or two about shutting down superstar guards. They slowed down Ja Morant in their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, limiting him to just a shade over 42 percent from the field. Both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shot well below their usual standards, turning them into somewhat pedestrian shooters rather than the greatest shooting backcourt of all-time.

Los Angeles’ defense has been legit under the tutelage of Darvin Ham. Expect his side to apply the same tenets into trying to stop Denver’s best backcourt weapon. Jamal Murray won’t struggle all series, but adjustments may have to be made depending on how the Lakers defend him.

#3 – Nikola Jokic has the best playoff game of his Nuggets career

The Lakers’ vaunted defense since the All-Star break has held firm through the first two rounds of the postseason. However, they’ve yet to face a behemoth like Nikola Jokic who will test their ability to defend the paint like none of LA’s first two matchups forced them to do.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has improved as an interior scorer and Draymond Green is known as a terrific passer, but Jokic is just lightyears ahead of both of those guys, arguably the best in the NBA in both categories.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Denver yet to trail in either of its first two series, the Joker hasn’t needed to flex his muscles. But with the most important series of his career set to begin, the Serbian center will have every reason to come out in full force.

In four games against the Lakers this season, he’s averaged just 13 shot attempts per contest and still carved them up for 23.3 points on 62.3 percent shooting. He’s almost at 22 shots per game in 11 contests this postseason. With the Lakers largely unproven in their ability to defend the interior, expect him to break through that seal in a big way in Game 1.

Nikola Jokic had a 53-point playoff game in a loss a couple of weeks ago. He’s also poured in a pair of 43-point outings against inferior West foes in recent years. But his true impact goes far beyond the scoring column and he has a chance to show that under the largest spotlight of his career in Game 1. A massive triple double while flirting with 40 points isn’t out of the question.

#2 – Bruce Brown becomes Nuggets’ X-factor

The Warriors didn’t have the right supporting cast around Stephen Curry to get past the Lakers. None of their peripheral guys – whether it was Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, or Andrew Wiggins – stepped up to the level Golden State needed them to.

The Nuggets don’t have that same problem. They have six different players who’ve averaged double-figures throughout this playoff run, including Bruce Brown and his 12.2 points per game on an extremely efficient 53.2 percent second only to Nikola Jokic.

With the Lakers bound to be feeling out what sort of defense to deploy against a dynamic Nuggets offense centered around Jokic’s passing ability, Brown and Aaron Gordon will be key. The two need to maximize the defensive attention bound to be given to their superstar in Game 1. With Gordon potentially being tasked to defend LeBron James, Brown must be the boundless ball of energy he’s been throughout the season, and then some. A random 18-point night, a few putbacks and deflections, coupled with a fist pump or two may very well be in his future.

#1 – Nuggets win Game 1 in a blowout

Denver has gone 5-0 at home this postseason so far and have won each game by an average margin of 14.2 points. They’ve looked like the best team in the NBA throughout the playoffs up to this point.

LA carries a ton of momentum with them into Game 1. The seventh-seeded Lakers arrive in the West Finals after two wins as a series underdog and have their sights set on another NBA Finals appearance.

But armed with the best player in the series and a much more consistent supporting cast, the Nuggets can make a statement in Game 1 with a runaway win over the Lakers.