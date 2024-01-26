Destiny 2 introduces a new weekly quest system, 'Wishes,' with exclusive rewards, alongside a collaborative event featuring The Witcher

Bungie, the developer behind Destiny 2, has announced a new feature for the game – a weekly quest system called Wishes. Set to launch on January 30, this addition is poised to significantly enrich the Destiny 2 gaming experience. Players will have the opportunity to undertake distinct missions each week, with the potential to earn exclusive rewards including exotic items, raid weapons, and other valuable finds. This update is creating a buzz among the game's community, offering fresh and engaging content for players to explore.

The introduction of these quests adds another layer to the already rich tapestry of Destiny 2's ongoing Season of the Wish. Players will be able to engage in these quests through interactions with the enigmatic character Mara Sov. The quests promise to deliver a variety of challenging activities, set in the visually stunning and lore-rich environment of The Dreaming City. Gamers will have to navigate through demanding scenarios, such as the Legend Lost Sector or delve into intricate dungeons like The Shattered Throne. Completion of these quests will not only test players' skills but also reward them with a Wish Token. This token serves as a key to unlock a trove of valuable items, categorized into three distinct groups.

Guardian Customization & Extended Season Updates in Destiny 2

The announcement of the weekly quest system comes shortly after another significant update that Destiny 2 rolled out – the Guardian customization feature. This much-awaited enhancement allows players to personalize their Guardians in various ways, offering options to change body type, face, hair, and even add unique markings. This feature is a direct response to the community's desire for more control over their characters' appearances, further immersing players in the Destiny 2 universe.

This Week In Destiny: 🐲 Riven's Wishes and Moments of Triumph details

🐺 White Wolf community bounty

🧙‍♂️ FotL 2024 winners

💖 @BungieLove's Game2Give livestream

⚔ Competitive Crucible rewards updates 📰 https://t.co/ApFsq5L3Wb pic.twitter.com/xDE2bURvo6 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) January 25, 2024

Bungie's commitment to keeping the game fresh and engaging is evident in their strategy to extend the Season of the Wish. This extension, in part due to the delay of the anticipated expansion, The Final Shape, has been filled with a variety of events and updates. Regular seasonal events like the Guardian Games and Moments of Triumph provide ongoing challenges and rewards. Moreover, significant updates are on the horizon, such as the introduction of a new map pack for the Crucible coming in May, and additional content titled Into The Light.

The Wishes system, detailed in Bungie's latest blog post, will span a six-week period. This system not only adds depth to the current season but also ensures that players have exciting content to look forward to even after the launch of The Final Shape. The rewards available through this system are diverse and appealing:

Category 1 – Last Wish Weapons

The Supremacy Sniper Rifle

Transfiguration Scout Rifle

Apex Predator Rocket Launcher

Chattering Bone Pulse Rifle

Nation of Beasts Hand Cannon

Techeun Force Fusion Rifle

Tyranny of Heaven Combat Bow

Age-Old Bond Auto Rifle

Category 2 – Year of Lightfall Exotics

(Hunter) Speedloader Slacks

(Hunter) Cyrtarachne's Facade

(Hunter) Triton Vice

(Hunter) Mothkeeper's Wraps

(Titan) Cadmus Ridge Lancecap

(Titan) Abeyant Leap

(Titan) Arbor Warden

(Titan) Pyrogale Gauntlets

(Warlock) Ballidorse Wrathweavers

(Warlock) Swarmers

(Warlock) Cenotaph Mask

(Warlock) Briarbinds

Category 3 – Miscellaneous

Festival of the Lost Memento

The Dawning Memento

(2) Ascendant Alloy

(2) Ascendant Shard

Exotic Cipher

Moments Of Triumph Rewards

In conjunction with the Wishes system, the return of Moments of Triumph on January 30 marks another exciting event. It features 30 challenges that celebrate the players' accomplishments over the past year. Rewards for completing these challenges are both unique and desirable, including items like the new Laurel Shell for Ghosts, the Fire-Gilt Quadriga Sparrow, and the coveted MMXXIII title. Additionally, players can purchase exclusive event merchandise, such as the 2023 Moments of Triumph shirt and the MMXXIII title pin.

Triumphs Rewards 5 Access to purchase 2023 Moments of Triumph shirt 14 Laurel Shell 21 Fire-Gilt Quadriga 26 MMXXIII Seal and title and access to purchase the MMXXIII title pin

Destiny 2 & The Witcher Collaboration: New Gear & Community Challenge

Adding to the season's excitement is a collaborative event with CD Projekt RED's The Witcher. This crossover introduces new cosmetic gear for Destiny 2 players, including armor sets and emotes inspired by the world of The Witcher. Furthermore, a community challenge has been set, where players unite to defeat a staggering 7,777,777 enemies using Swords, capturing the essence of the monster-hunting adventures of Geralt. Achieving this collective goal will reward participants with the Adventurous Spirit emblem.

