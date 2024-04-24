Bungie, the developer of the popular online multiplayer game Destiny 2, has released a significant update, marking a major step in the game's ongoing development. The release of update 7.3.6.2 not only targets crucial bug fixes and gameplay adjustments but also enhances the overall experience for its dedicated player base.
Into the Light Ignites A New Era & Paves The Way For Final Shape In Destiny 2
Central to this update is the recent “Into the Light” expansion, which has sparked a new era in the Destiny 2 universe. The expansion has reinvigorated the community, bringing back players with its fresh content and fostering a stronger sense of connection among fans. Notably, “Into the Light” introduces Onslaught, a new wave defense mode that has quickly become a favorite due to its engaging and strategic gameplay. The expansion also sees the return of fan-favorite weapons such as The Mountaintop and Recluse, stirring nostalgia and excitement among long-time enthusiasts.
As the game progresses, Bungie has also been focusing on future developments, particularly with the upcoming “Final Shape” expansion. This next major update is set to transform the gaming experience by introducing the Prismatic subclass, which will allow players unparalleled customization of their abilities. The buzz around “Final Shape” is palpable within the community, enhancing the excitement for what is touted to be a revolutionary addition to the game.
With the narrative arc approaching a climax and the mysterious entity known as The Witness posing a growing threat, Bungie's commitment to refining the gameplay is more apparent than ever. Update 7.3.6.2 addresses several issues that have marred the gaming experience. Among these are improvements to spawn points in Crucible, Destiny 2's competitive PvP mode, which have been plagued by inconsistencies that affected the flow and fairness of matches. Additionally, the update resolves various challenges within the Warlord's Ruin dungeon, smoothing out gameplay hiccups that detracted from player enjoyment.
Update 7.3.6.2 Enhances Gameplay
In particular, the enhancements made to the Onslaught mode stand out in update 7.3.6.2. Bungie has restructured the rewards for all 50 waves of the mode, making each level more compelling and worth the effort. This change aims to encourage deeper engagement with this challenging mode, rewarding players for their perseverance and skill. Moreover, the adjustments to weapons, including the Recluse submachine gun, reflect Bungie’s ongoing efforts to balance gameplay and ensure that all players can have a satisfying and fair experience.
Beyond specific gameplay tweaks, update 7.3.6.2 also includes general improvements to game stability, graphics, and UI enhancements, all designed to create a smoother and more visually appealing experience. These updates are crucial as they help maintain Destiny 2’s reputation as a polished and continually evolving game.
Furthermore, Bungie’s proactive approach to community feedback is evident in this update. The developer has implemented several changes based on suggestions and reports from players, showcasing their commitment to community engagement. This collaborative process not only improves the game but also strengthens the bond between the developers and the player community, ensuring that Destiny 2 remains a dynamic and player-focused game.
As Destiny 2 continues to grow and evolve, updates like 7.3.6.2 are vital for maintaining the game’s health and keeping the community active and engaged. With its combination of crucial fixes, exciting new content, and future promises, this update represents a significant milestone in the life cycle of the game. Players have much to look forward to as they dive back into the ever-expanding world of Destiny 2, with new adventures and challenges awaiting them around every corner.
Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.2 Full List Of Patch Notes
For those eager to delve into the specifics, the full list of patch notes for update 7.3.6.2 offers a comprehensive look at all the changes and improvements. Here is a detailed breakdown of the adjustments made to Destiny 2, ensuring players are well-informed about every enhancement and fix.
Activities
Crucible
Elimination
- Fixed an issue where a single player would be unable to spawn every-other round on Burnout in the Elimination playlists.
Competitive
- Fixed an issue where Mercy ruling was present in Competitive playlists.
- Fixed an issue where Special ammo crates were not respawning on Wormhaven in 3v3 Clash Competitive playlists.
Raids and Dungeons
Warlord’s Ruin
- Fixed issue where solo players were unable to complete Warlord’s Ruin due to blocked doors at the imprisoned puzzle after the first encounter is completed.
Kingsfall
- Fixed an issue where two players could receive the Unstable Light debuff at the same time during the Golgoroth encounter.
Onslaught
- Adjusted reward drops to ensure a guaranteed weapon drop within a 50-wave run and an additional bonus weapon drop upon completion of wave 50 in any difficulty.
- Fixed an issue where the portal out of the Pyramid arena would occasionally not spawn.
- Fixed an issue where the activity would end after looting the default reward chest in wave 50 instead waiting for all chests to be looted.
- Fixed an issue where players could access unintended locations in the Pyramid arena boss encounter.
- Fixed an issue where players could duplicate batteries using class abilities.
- Fixed a crash caused by environmental objects.
- Fixed an issue where repeatable Onslaught bounties would take up two quest slots and only allowed players to abandon one of them.
Gameplay and Investment
Weapons
- Updated the reticle bounce behavior on the BRAVE Recluse to more closely match the behavior on the original Recluse.
General
- Fixed an issue where the Gilded Cage ornament was missing spikes on one side of the barrel.
- Fixed an issue where jumping and interacting with a vendor would not display the vendor screen correctly.
- Fixed an issue where picking up a New Light Kit would override existing abilities for that subclass in saved loadouts.
- Fixed issue where the Vanguard node was locked for New Light players after completing the Tower tutorial.
