Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed will give players another shot at terrorizing 1960s Americas with weird alien weapons and machinery as Crypto returns for another run. Here’s everything you need to know about Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, including its release date, story, gameplay, features, and pre-order bonuses.

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed Release Date: August 30, 2022

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed has a release date of August 30, 2022. It’s expected to come out on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X.

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed is the remake of the original Destroy All Humans 2 and is the sequel of Destroy All Humans remake from 2020. In the game, you take control of an alien named Crypto, who acts as an agent of espionage, scientific inquiry, subterfuge, and destruction.

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed Story

Your predecessor, alien clone and protagonist of the first game Cryptosporidium-137, has just mysteriously died. So, you play as Crypto-138, the clone of 137, taking over his previous role of posing as the President of the United States. However, the KGB agents of the rival nation of the Soviet Union know all about your deception, and, knowing just how big of a threat your race of Furons are, destroy the Furon Mothership, leaving you marooned on your own.

Luckily for you, you are the best Furon clone so far, with the purest Furon DNA and the only known Furon so far to have “The Package.” Now, you are licensed to probe all suspicious individuals to find out what happened to your predecessor, thwart the evil plans of the KGB, and take on the entire planet for the Furon race.

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed Gameplay

Destroy All Humans 2 is an action-adventure game with shooting elements. Most of the time, you take on missions in various pre-made levels on foot, often using deception and stealth to avoid detection, but also use mind-control and destruction when necessary. At times, you will have access to UFOs, allowing you to cause even more destruction, especially when the alarms are up and you need to match the humans’ firepower with some out-of-this-world machinery. As you progress along the levels, you unlock new weapons, new abilities, as well as better stats, and access to new vehicles.

A stand-alone multiplayer title is new to the remake. Destroy All Humans Clone Carnage allows you to bring more friends so you all can share the destruction together.

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed Features

Destroy All Humans 2 introduces split-screen co-op to the series, and Reprobed has this feature, too. Bring a friend along and sit on your couch as you cooperatively wreak havoc.

Compared to Destroy All Humans, Destroy All Humans 2 has larger set pieces, with a larger, more open-world

Collect the DNA of people from all nations as you use them to refine your abilities, equipment, and vehicles

Hover over large set pieces aboard your flying saucer and wreak havoc from the skies with larger-than-life weapons aboard your ship

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed Pre-Order Bonus

Players who pre-purchase Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed ahead of its release date will get the following pre-order bonuses:

A free copy of the stand-alone multiplayer game Destroy All Humans Clone Carnage

The game also has a special “Dressed to Skill” edition that comes with a skin pack, a digital artbook, the Challenge Accepted DLC, as well as the official orchestral score pack for the game.