Although there was some hope in Newark that Dougie Hamilton might be able to rejoin the New Jersey Devils if they're able to secure a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, that no longer seems to be the case.
Hamilton “probably won't” return to the ice in 2023-24, interim head coach Travis Green confirmed to team reporter Amanda Stein on Saturday.
The Devils have missed Hamilton tremendously since he went down with a torn pectoral muscle in a win over the New York Islanders on November 28. After undergoing surgery shortly after the injury, the 30-year-old was deemed out indefinitely. He hasn't played since, and likely won't even if New Jersey is able to sneak into a playoff spot.
The Canadian was up to five goals and 16 points in 20 games before the ailment. He was absolutely phenomenal for the team last season, establishing career-highs across the board with 22 goals, 52 assists and 74 points over a full 82-game slate.
This is Hamilton's third season with the Devils; he was signed to a seven-year, $63 million contract back in July of 2021. Before joining New Jersey, he spent three seasons each with the Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins — the B's drafted him No. 9 overall in the 2011 NHL draft.
Devils hanging around playoff picture, but it's not looking good
After finishing third-place in league standings last season — and upsetting the favored New York Rangers in Round 1 — it's been a hugely disappointing campaign in Newark this time around.
The Devils are just above .500 at 36-34-4, and a full five points out of the final wild card berth in the Eastern Conference. With just eight games left in the regular-season, they would need to pass the Islanders, Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals, who all have more points and a couple of games in hand.
It's looking bleak for the Devils to advance to the dance in back-to-back seasons, although the early expectations were postseason or bust. That's especially true after Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt were locked up to long-term extensions.
Obviously, Dougie Hamilton's absence has been a crucial catalyst in the team's struggles. Without him, they've been relying on rookies Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec, both on the powerplay and in critical special teams roles.
Both defensemen project to be great, but it's going to take some time. That calming presence is missed on the blue line, and that's especially true after Damon Severson was sent to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the offseason.
Barring a miracle, it's going to be a very long offseason mired by questions in Newark. But with a hopefully healthy Hamilton in 2024-25, along with another year of development for the core, this young roster should be able to remain competitive next season.
But they aren't done yet. The Devils are back in action against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 2.