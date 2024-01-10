The New Jersey Devils visit the Tampa Bay Lightning as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New Jersey Devils take on the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night! Below we will continue with our NHL odds series as we hand out a Devils-Lightning prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Devils are 21-15-2 this season, and they have won three of their last five games. New Jersey does have one very important injury to keep in mind for this game. Jack Hughes will not play as he is week-to-week with an upper body injury.

The Lightning are 20-17-5 this season, and they have won three of their last five games. Tampa Bay will have their lineup healthy and ready to go in this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Lightning Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +110

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+185)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 6.5 (-125)

Under: 6.5 (+105)

How to Watch Devils vs. Lightning

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MSGSN, Bally Sports Sun

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Devils are one of the better scoring teams in the NHL. They are tied for the fifth-most goals per game in the NHL, and they have the fifth-best shot percentage. The Devils need to put pucks on net in this game and they will score. New Jersey has six different players that have scored 10+ goals this season. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt are top-20 in the NHL in assists, as well. The Devils have a great chance to put up shots even without Jack Hughes playing, and if they do, they will win this game.

The Devils have a great chance to score four or five goals in this game. When the Devils get to the four-goal mark, they have a fantastic shot at winning this game. The Devils are 18-2-0 when they put up four or more goals in a game this season. The Lightning allow the sixth-most goals per game this season, so the Devils should be able to score.

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win

Just as the Lightning struggle to goaltend, so do the Devils. New Jersey allows the fifth-most goals per game this season at 3.55. They also have the second-lowest save percentage while allowing the fifth-fewest shots against. This means the Devils do not allow to many shots on net, but their goaltender really struggles to save them. The Lightning need to take advantage of this. If they can get quality looks at the goal, they will find the back of the net multiple times and win this game.

Tampa Bay is a very good scoring team, as well. They are top-10 in shot percentage and they score 3.24 goals per game. The Lightning are 16-1-1 when they score four or more goals in a game this season. With the Devils really struggling to defend this season, the Lightning have a great chance to score. If Tampa Bay can find the back of the net a few times, they will win this game.

Final Devils-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The one bet I feel very comfortable about in this game is the over. These teams can score the puck, and they both do not do well in net. Because of this, I am very comfortable betting the over. As for the winner, I like the Lightning to win this game at home.

Final Devils-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (-130), Over 6.5 (-125)